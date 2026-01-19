I-29 partially reopens to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol has reopened Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to Fargo.

Counties along the North Dakota and Minnesota border remain under a No Travel Advisory. Motorists can expect blowing snow and limited visibility when traveling. Please slow down and drive according to the conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.