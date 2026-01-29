Early bird registration ends Feb. 9 for 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. – Early bird registration for the 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference ends Monday, Feb. 9.

The annual conference will be held March 10-11 at the Bismarck Event Center and is expected to draw nearly 1,000 transportation professionals from across the state and region.

“Each year, this conference brings together participants from local, state, federal and tribal governments, along with university partners, contractors, consultants and transportation associations,” said NDDOT conference lead Dawn Phelps. “It’s an important opportunity to connect, share ideas and focus on advancing North Dakota’s transportation system.”

The conference features sessions covering a wide range of transportation-related topics, including safety, construction innovations, environmental considerations, community planning, public engagement, workforce development, research and materials, among others.

Attendees who register by Feb. 9 will receive the early bird registration rate. Registration is open to transportation professionals, industry partners and others with an interest in transportation planning, design, construction and operations.

More information about the conference and registration is available at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconference.