bex+Co. Introduces First Franchisee, Marking New Era for Luxury Shared Salon Workspaces

Innovative salon-franchise empowers beauty entrepreneurs with autonomy, community, and a scalable path to ownership

bex+Co. stood out to me as a powerful opportunity to become an entrepreneur while building something meaningful.” — Raven Eilers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- bex+Co. , the first-ever shared-workspace salon franchise model designed for modern beauty entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its first franchisee, Raven Eilers, who will open a bex+Co. location in Liberty Hill, TX, just north of Austin. The milestone follows the brand’s recent strategic partnership with FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services, and underscores a major step in expanding bex+Co.’s mission to support independent beauty professionals nationwide.Founded in 2015 by self-made entrepreneur Rebekah (Bex) Irvine , bex+Co. was created to challenge the traditional salon model, establish a new standard within the beauty industry, and support top-tier beauty professionals at every stage of their journey. Franchise owners benefit from a steady stream of demand without the pressure of constantly recruiting individual salon clients. Stylists operating within the bex+Co. model can earn an average of two to three times more compared to traditional salon settings, creating a stronger path to long-term financial stability.The COVID-19 pandemic served as a turning point for many stylists who were displaced from traditional salon roles and began seeking independence through self-employment. In response, bex+Co. created a better system for ownership and employment, offering a greater financial upside, while maintaining connection and stylist support. At its core is the Beauty Empire Blueprint, an education-based system created by Rebekah Irvine (Bex) that strengthens independence and confidence, provides business coaching to help stylists go from employee to entrepreneur, and offers access to a thriving community of driven beauty entrepreneurs.“While I’m not a stylist myself, I’ve always been passionate about the beauty industry and drawn to brands that genuinely support the people behind the chair,” said Raven Eilers, bex+Co.’s first franchisee. “bex+Co. stood out to me as a powerful opportunity to become an entrepreneur while building something meaningful. I’m excited to grow a business that empowers beauty professionals, fosters community, and creates real pathways for long-term success.”With the U.S. salon industry valued at $60.4 billion and approximately 89,000 new openings for stylists, barbers, and cosmetologists each year, bex+Co. offers a recession-resilient franchise opportunity positioned to attract new talent and consistently fill chairs.bex+Co. franchisees receive comprehensive marketing, technological, and educational support, including step-by-step playbooks for local marketing and events, ready-to-use branded visuals and graphics, and pre-opening training and guidance. At bex+Co., beauty entrepreneurs have the chance to prosper, grow, and work in an environment that feels luxurious, loving, and open to possibility. The launch of its first franchise location marks a significant step in the expansion of that vision on a national scale.For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.bexandcofranchise.com About bex+Co.Founded in 2015 by self-made entrepreneur Rebekah “Bex” Irvine, bex+Co. is the first-ever shared-workspace salon franchise model designed for modern beauty entrepreneurs. Built on the core values of Autonomy, Freedom, and Community, bex+Co. challenges the traditional salon model by combining luxury design, education, and mentorship with a scalable rental structure. Through its Beauty Empire Blueprint, bex+Co. empowers licensed stylists to transition from commission-based roles into confident business owners, offering independence without isolation, ongoing business coaching, and a thriving community designed to support long-term financial stability and growth.Learn more about bex+Co. at www.bexandcosalon.com

