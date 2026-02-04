Astreya Acquires Reliant Information Systems, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

IT ExchangeNet acted as a facilitator to Reliant I.S.

DES MOINES, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astreya , a leading AI-first global IT managed services and solutions provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Reliant Information Services , LLC from the Reliant Group. The transaction marks Astreya's first business acquisition and represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy centered around providing best-in-class managed IT services for enterprise clients at scale, delivering excellent ROI. IT ExchangeNet , a global leader in middle market managed IT services (MSPs) transactions, represented Reliant IS in this transaction.The acquisition expands Astreya's presence in the airline industry and strengthens its position in providing managed IT services to client stakeholders where operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and service reliability are essential. Together, the combined organization will offer customers broader geographic coverage, including in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest United States, deeper domain expertise, and expanded service delivery capabilities to support increasingly complex technology environments."This acquisition represents an important step forward for Astreya," said Romil Bahl, CEO of Astreya. "As our first business acquisition, it reflects our focus on thoughtful, strategic growth. Reliant brings expertise in regulated, mission-critical environments, along with a customer-first culture that closely aligns with ours.”As part of the transaction, the Reliant IS leadership team, led by Jesse Perbix, President of Reliant Information Services, will join Astreya. Perbix will serve as General Manager of RIS, ensuring continuity for customers, partners, and employees."Working with IT ExchangeNet was a masterclass in professional M&A execution,” said Perbix. "Their team brought a level of sophistication to the table that mirrored the complexity of our own work in regulated, mission-critical environments. From the initial valuation to the final definitive agreement, IT ExchangeNet’s professional approach and marketplace expertise were the catalysts that allowed us to realize this significant milestone for our employees and stakeholders.”Looking ahead, Astreya will continue to pursue strategic investments that strengthen industry expertise, expand its global footprint, and accelerate innovation while remaining focused on delivering measurable value, operational resilience, and trusted partnership for its customers.About AstreyaAstreya is a global IT Managed Services provider that powers enterprises by designing, deploying, and managing complex technology environments. They deliver end-to-end solutions across hybrid cloud, data centers, network infrastructure, and the digital workplace. Intelligent automation and AI run through everything they build to drive efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and clear barriers to growth for their customers.About IT ExchangenetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, we identify strategic matches for sellers.

