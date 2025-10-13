AppWork Launches AppFolio Integration, Bringing Next-Gen Maintenance Tech to Thousands of Property Management Teams

appwork logo

AppWork launches integration with the AppFolio Stack Marketplace, enabling property management companies to streamline maintenance operations.

This partnership with AppFolio brings AppWork’s maintenance innovation to a much broader audience” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the industry’s leading maintenance operations platform for multifamily housing, today announced its official integration with AppFolio Property Manager, a leading cloud-based property management software. The integration—now available in the AppFolio Stack Marketplace—gives property management companies instant access to AppWork’s powerful suite of maintenance tools, built to simplify operations, improve technician efficiency, and elevate the resident experience.With this two-way integration, AppWork and AppFolio now seamlessly sync property, unit, resident, work order make ready , and inspection data between platforms. This means teams can set up and get started in minutes, without duplicate data entry or manual imports. Every work order created in AppFolio automatically appears in AppWork, where it enters the workflow, allowing teams to track progress, communicate in real time, complete jobs faster, while automatically keeping the resident up to date. Updates made in AppWork instantly flow back into AppFolio, keeping records, residents, and reporting fully aligned.“This partnership with AppFolio brings AppWork’s maintenance innovation to a much broader audience,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork. “We built AppWork to solve the real-world challenges maintenance teams face every day, inefficiency, lack of visibility, and poor communication. By integrating directly with AppFolio, we’re giving their users the tools to make maintenance smoother, smarter, and more resident-focused than ever before.”The collaboration brings together AppWork’s industry-leading maintenance software, including Weather Intelligence, Automations and AI, technician gamification and performance management with AppFolio’s trusted property management ecosystem. Together, the platforms deliver an end-to-end solution that simplifies operations and drives measurable improvement in response times, costs, and resident satisfaction.

