ST. PATRICK PARADE IN ST. AUGUSTINE, FL MARCH 14TH FEATURES FDNY PIPES + DRUMS FROM NYC

FDNY Pipes + Drum Band in front of St Patrick's Cathedral St. Patrick Parade & palm trees in St. Augustine

The world’s oldest St. Patrick Parade also announces Gordon J. Wilson as 2026 Grand Marshal

The original St. Patrick Parade since 1601!” — Albert Syeles

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Augustine Florida’s St. Patrick Parade may have been around for 426 years, but organizers are keeping it fresh with an exciting addition to the 2026 Parade. The beloved event is proud to announce two special guests. The New York City Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums (FDNY Pipes & Drums) and the Parkview Lassies from Springfield, Missouri, will be joining this year’s parade. St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade begins March 14th, 2025, at 10 a.m., and starts at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine, Florida. The parade route travels through the historic downtown area, returning to the award-winning Celtic Music & Heritage Festival at Francis Field.“We’re so excited to welcome two amazing organizations to join the Parade this year,” says Chris Fulmer, St. Patrick Parade Co-Director. “FDNY Gone South, a local organization of New York City Fire Department retirees, is generously hosting the FDNY Pipes & Drums. The Parkview Lassies are an amazing all-female drum and bugle corps that has represented Parkview High School in Missouri for 70 years. And this is in addition to our spectacular local organizations. We’re honored to feature such extraordinary talent!”The timing of the FDNY Pipes & Drums appearance is extremely significant, as 2026 marks 25th years since the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11th. Since 9/11, the members made it their mission to play every funeral and memorial service for every member of the Fire Department during the tragic attack. FDNY Gone South is hosting a t-shirt fundraiser to help cover travel costs; shirts are available at fdnygonesouth.com The Grand Marshal for the 2026 St. Patrick Parade is Gordon J. Wilson. Gordon retired as Superintendent of the Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments, having served with the U.S. National Park Service for close to 50 years. The St. Patrick Parade reviewing stand will be hosted by Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, located at 23 Orange Street in St. Augustine. St. Augustine’s own Jessica Clark will return as Parade Announcer. Clark is an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter for First Coast News.The Parade features local professional bands, including the City of St. Augustine Pipes & Drums Band and Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums. Also marching are the 501st Legion, 7th Squad, floats, dancers, horses, carriages, tour trains, trolleys, and more. For more information or to register a parade group, visit www.celticstaugustine.com/parade . The St. Patrick Parade is sponsored by Ann O’Malley’s Deli & Pub, Barley Republic Pub, Mindful Solutions, the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, and the St. Johns County Cultural Council. It is produced by Romanza-St. Augustine.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE’S ST. PATRICK PARADE: St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade is the world’s oldest St. Patrick’s parade and the only one in Northeast Florida. It kicks off the award-winning St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine on March 14th and March 15th. The parade is produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. High-resolution photos are available here . Learn more at celticstaugustine.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

