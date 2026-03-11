VOTED TOP TEN AGAIN, The ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL is THIS WEEKEND

A Celtic Girl in St. Augustine Find the Celt in You Downtown St. Augustine, Florida

Don’t miss Top Celtic bands, the Original St. Patrick Parade, Highland Games, Celtic Artisans, Whiskey Tasting, food, and more!

America's Oldest Celtic City celebrates its authentic Celtic roots going back to 1565, and the first St. Patrick celebrations in the world in 1600 and 1601.” — Albert Syeles

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voted to USA Today's "10Best" cultural festivals in the USA for the second year in a row, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival returns for its 15th year to Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Dr. in downtown St. Augustine, on March 14-15. With visitors coming from across the globe, the festival brings in top Celtic bands, performers, Highland Games athletes, artisans, culinary vendors, and more for a weekend full of craic.GRAB YOUR KILTS. The Festival kicks off with the Whiskey Tasting event on Friday, March 13, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. The Highland Games begin at 10 a.m. on both days. The St. Patrick Parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and concludes at the downtown St. Augustine festival grounds with a Bagpipe Jam, followed by the Parade awards. Performances start at 12 p.m. on both the Main and Second Stage. Musical performers include Albannach, Celtic Conundrum, Gaêlica, Mudmen, Steel City Rovers, and Syr. For a full schedule, visit here. New this year is a featured music workshop with the Steel City Rovers on the Second Stage. New beverage options include IRN-BRU and Killowen Pangur Irish Poitin Whiskey.General Admission tickets are still available online, will be available at the gate, and do not sell out. GA tickets are good for one day and are $25. Children 12 and under, active duty and retired military personnel with ID are free. First Responders with ID receive a $5 discount. VIP All-Weekend tickets are Sold Out. Tickets may be purchased online here , in person at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, and at the gate. Credit cards are not accepted at the gate or the beverage tents – all ticket, beverage, and festival merchandise sales are cash only. ATMs are available at the gate. Vendors may accept credit cards. Blankets or chairs are welcome. No pets are permitted on the Festival grounds. Outside alcoholic beverages, coolers, and firearms are also prohibited.The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine. There is a free Festival Shuttle on Saturday only, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Shuttles run every 20 minutes. The shuttle picks up at a satellite parking lot at 198 West King St. and drops off at the Visitors Information Center, at 10 South Castillo Dr., across the street from Francis Field. There is also parking at the Historic Downtown Parking Garage and limited paid street parking. For complete parking information, visit celticstaugustine.com/directions/ .The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is sponsored by grants from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns County Cultural Council.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Since 2011, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been the hallmark of celebrating Irish and Scottish culture. Held at Francis Field in Historic downtown St. Augustine on March 14 and March 15, the two-day festival features traditional and Celtic rock bands from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada; the Highland Games; vendors including artisan crafts, food, and drink; a whiskey and Scotch tasting; kid-friendly activities; and America’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. High-resolution photos are available here Learn more at celticstaugustine.com and follow along on Facebook @CelticStAugustineMusicFest and Instagram @CelticFestStAug

Sampler from the 2014 Celtic Festival.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.