Romanza Festivale of Music and The Arts returns to Saint Augustine May 1-17

ZaZa Flamenca

Experience the creativity and talent of our First Coast region.

It’s an opportunity for everyone to experience St. Augustine's unique confluence of arts, culture, and history” — Albert Syeles

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of Music & the Arts returns for its 15th year, May 1 for two solid weeks, with a full line-up of mostly free shows to inspire and entertain. The festival features over 40 events showcasing the creativity and talent of our First Coast region in music, dance, visual arts, theatre, and comedy. Romanza Festivale is also a celebration of the Nation’s Oldest City, as events are held at historically and culturally significant venues throughout St. Augustine.“St. Augustine has such an active and diverse arts community,” says Albert Syeles, Romanza Co-Founder and President. “Romanza Festivale is an opportunity to showcase the people, organizations, and beautiful spaces dedicated to spreading joy through their art. We’re very passionate about making culture accessible to all – that’s why most shows are free, with a few others /that are low-cost. It’s an opportunity for everyone to experience St. Augustine's unique confluence of arts, culture, and history.”Romanza Festivale features over 40 events hosted at various venues, which include The Waterworks, Memorial Presbyterian Church, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and Courtyard, Third Space Improv, Lewis Auditorium, and more. Performances and events are offered in partnership with the following groups:St. Augustine Orchestra • St. Augustine Art Association • Kaleidoscope of Dance • A Classic Theatre • Mama Blue • Akia Uwanda & Jerome Kyles • ZaZa Flamenca • The Gainesville Brass Quintet • First Coast Opera • Shelly Marsh • Alexei Romanenko & Jonathan Kuo • Third Space Improv • Baroque Quartet • Lisa Lockhart & Friends • John Daugherty • Drumming with Into The Rhythm • Vivace! • Dr. Jonathan Dotson & SJCCA Guitar Ensemble • The Tale Tellers • Sunny Choi • St. Paul AME Church Choir • The Florida Storytelling Troupe • Kim Bradley • Key of Seas • The North Florida Women’s Chorale • Saint Augustine Concert Band • FloArts Students • St. Augustine Community Chorus • Akia Uwanda & Jerome Kyles • The Elite First Coast Flute Choir • Benjamin Brown & Robert Kennedy • Joe Colsant • The Echo Piano Duo • Art Box 137 • The San Marco Chamber Music Society • The Big Orange ChorusRomanza Festivale also has five featured events: “Sposi Cantanti” with Lisa Lockhart and Friends; a Chamber Music Series with Sunny Choi, Rachel Parkland, and Ingang Han; vocalist Akia Uwanda with Jerome Kyles on keys; The Echo Pian Duo featuring Dr. Mimi Zhang and Dr. David Mach; and The Big Orange Chorus, an a cappella performance group. For more information, visit here . Romanza Festivale is funded in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns Cultural Council.ABOUT ROMANZA: Since 2009, Romanza has worked to promote and produce cultural events that showcase St. Augustine’s vibrant living culture, enhance residents' quality of life, and create a positive, lasting impression of the Nation’s Oldest City for visitors. Romanza produces the award-winning Romanza Festivale, St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, St. Patrick Parade, and Romanza Collage Concert Series. High-resolution photos are available here . Learn more at romanzastaugustine.org and follow along on social media @RomanzaStAugustine

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