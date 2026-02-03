PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search Welcomes Jeff Wittenberg as Chief Operating Officer

Dimensional Search, a leading brand within the Sanford Rose Associates International Network, is pleased to announce that Jeff Wittenberg is joining the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

“Jeff Wittenberg has been among the top five percent of producers in the recruiting industry for decades,” said Jon Bartos, Chief Executive Officer of Dimensional Search. “He built the largest construction recruiting practice in the field and remains a trusted thought leader in talent acquisition. Few professionals have achieved even one of these milestones, let alone all of them. We’re fortunate to have Jeff’s insight, experience, and leadership guiding the future of Dimensional Search.”

As Managing Director and Practice Leader overseeing strategy and search execution for the Construction & Real Estate Practice at Kaye/Bassman International, Wittenberg has a proven record as a winning leader. Since joining Kaye/Bassman in 1998, he has worked with commercial construction, commercial real estate and private equity firms to address their organizational challenges and talent needs at the mid and senior executive levels.

In his new role, Wittenberg will partner with coaches and leadership teams to strengthen operational processes and drive greater efficiency across the organization. His priorities include enhancing onboarding and strategic alignment, as well as providing expanded support to Dimensional Search franchise offices to accelerate their growth and success.

Dimensional Search, a leading brand within the Sanford Rose Associates International network, empowers entrepreneurs to build and scale executive search and staffing firms. Its exclusive network of independently owned offices delivers personalized and exceptional talent solutions that drive results for both clients and candidates. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting an average of 25 years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled.



Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com/franchise.



Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010

