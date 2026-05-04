Banister International Announces Strategic Partnership with Shapiro Legal Search

Over the past 30 years of working with our clients, one pattern has become clear: as organizations scale, legal leadership becomes critical” — Patrick Sylvester

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banister International today announced a strategic partnership with Shapiro Legal Search, highlighted by the addition of Partners Brian Haugh and James McMahon to the Banister International team. This partnership introduces partner-led legal executive search capabilities and further expands the firm’s industry portfolio.

Through this partnership, Banister will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to legal hiring needs, including executive retained search focused on Assistant General Counsel, General Counsel, and Chief of Staff roles, as well as project-based search engagements, bench building, and interim placements.

Haugh and McMahon bring more than 40 years of combined recruiting experience, advising clients across the legal and corporate landscape, with additional expertise spanning the broader professional services sector. Their client base includes Big Law and Am Law 200 firms, boutiques, regional practices, Fortune 1000 companies, and the Big Four. They have completed more than 100 successful placements across law firms, as well as corporate and in-house legal departments, cultivating deep, long-standing relationships throughout the legal talent market.

“Over the past 30 years of working with our clients, one pattern has become clear: as organizations scale, legal leadership becomes critical,” said Patrick Sylvester, Founder and CEO of Banister International. “The addition of Brian and James to Banister International is a natural fit. They bring more than 40 years of combined recruiting expertise, deep trusted relationships, and a proven track record. Their relationship-driven approach to recruiting reflects Banister’s mission to deliver exceptional talent solutions.”

To learn more about Banister International, visit banisterintus.com.

About Banister International

Founded in 1999, Banister International is a premier Human Capital Advisory Firm providing exceptional talent solutions to transformational, high-performing organizations. With more than 30 years of experience, the firm specializes in Executive Search, Next Generation Leadership development, large-scale Search & Advisory projects, and Interim Executive placements from Senior Director to C-Suite levels.

Banister International is built on four core values: Quality, Execution, Speed, and Insights. Banister’s hands-on Managing Director–partner model, technology-enabled tools, and trusted global network enable selective client partnerships focused on results, full process transparency, and unmatched efficiency.

About Shapiro Legal Search

Shapiro Legal Search is a retained executive search firm specializing in legal and compliance leadership. The firm partners with law firms and in-house legal departments to recruit senior attorneys and executives who bring legal depth, strategic insight, and strong cultural alignment.

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