ConnectPoint Search Group Marks 20 Years of Connecting Sacramento's Top Talent

ConnectPoint Search Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Marks 20 Years of Connecting Sacramento's Top Talent

Twenty years in this market means we've seen Sacramento grow and change, and we've grown right alongside it.” — Traci Cetraro

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectPoint Search Group (CPSG) today celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades as Sacramento's most trusted locally-owned search and staffing firm. Since 2006, the firm has placed close to 5000 professionals with local companies across the Sacramento region, becoming the go-to recruiting partner for organizations that need to get hiring right.

Founded by Curt and Traci Cetraro, CPSG specializes in accounting, finance, information technology, human resources, and administrative recruiting and has built its reputation on something refreshingly simple: knowing this market better than anyone else. With a team averaging 15 years of local experience and more than 100 years of combined expertise, the firm brings a depth of knowledge that larger national firms simply can't match. CPSG is also a proud member of the Sanford Rose Associates global network of search firms, giving clients the personal service of a boutique firm backed by national reach.

What has set CPSG apart over two decades is its no-quota, no-pressure approach. An authentic commitment to doing right by both clients and candidates. Rather than filling positions transactionally, the firm invests in understanding the business behind every hire. That philosophy has produced a track record that speaks for itself: an average time-to-fill of just 25 days. CPSG has been recognized as one of the region's top search firms and is proud to be a Sacramento Kings Small Business Partner.

“Twenty years in this market means we've seen Sacramento grow and change, and we've grown right alongside it. We've placed professionals who went on to become executives. We've helped companies scale through boom times and find stability in hard ones. None of that happens without trust. We care about every person we place and every client we serve. That's never changed.”

Traci Cetraro, President, ConnectPoint Search Group

Hiring has never been more complex. Organizations across the Sacramento region face intensifying competition for skilled professionals, rapidly shifting compensation benchmarks, and growing pressure to make faster, more confident decisions. CPSG has evolved with this environment, deepening its advisory role and equipping clients with real-time intelligence on market conditions, candidate expectations, and workforce strategy, not just résumés.

“When Traci and I started this firm, we believed that if you genuinely knew your market and genuinely cared about the people in it, everything else would follow. Twenty years later, that's still the whole strategy. Sacramento is our home. These are our neighbors, our clients, our candidates. We take that seriously every single day.”

Curt Cetraro, CEO, ConnectPoint Search Group

Looking ahead, CPSG will continue deepening its recruiter specialization, expanding its market intelligence capabilities, and building partnerships with Sacramento's most growth-oriented organizations. The same firm that has connected people and companies for 20 years is just getting started.

Read full article here: https://cpsg.com/connectpoint-search-group-marks-20-years-of-connecting-sacramentos-top-talent/

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