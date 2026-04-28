Dimensional Search Launches $ales to CEO Podcast for Sales Professionals Transitioning to Business Ownership

This podcast shows how to apply those skills to ownership, scale, and long-term wealth creation.” — Jon Bartos

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search has launched the $ales to CEO podcast, a new platform designed to help high-performing sales professionals transition into business ownership and build long-term equity.

Hosted by Dimensional Search Chief Executive Officer Jon Bartos, the podcast delivers practical guidance for sales professionals who want to move beyond production and take control of their own business and financial future.

“Sales professionals already have the core skills to build and run successful businesses,” said Bartos. “This podcast shows how to apply those skills to ownership, scale, and long-term wealth creation.”

The $ales to CEO podcast breaks down the transition from top producer to business owner. Each episode focuses on real-world decisions including selecting the right business model, funding a launch, leveraging relationships, and building a company that creates lasting value.

Season one features proven entrepreneurs who have successfully made this transition, including Chris Rosenthal, President of Square Set Metals Recruiting, Dave Reith, President of Supply Career and Blue Recruit, and Rebecca Thornton, Founder of Expanded Talent Solutions, along with additional founders and operators across multiple industries.

Bartos brings a background in sales, media, and entrepreneurship, having launched and scaled multiple businesses including Jonathan Scott International. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dimensional Search, Chief Investment Advisor at Starfish Partners and is a Senior Partner with both Next Level Exchange and Sanford Rose Associates.

The launch of $ales to CEO reflects Dimensional Search’s focus on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the recruiting industry and beyond. The firm provides a platform for professionals to build, operate, and scale executive search businesses with access to proven systems, infrastructure, and a network of experienced operators.

Listen to the $ales to CEO podcast on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Dimensional Search

Dimensional Search empowers entrepreneurs to build and scale executive search and staffing firms through a proven platform, shared infrastructure, and a network of experienced operators. As part of the Sanford Rose Associates International Network, its independently owned offices deliver talent solutions that drive measurable results for clients and candidates.



Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com/franchise.



Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010

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