Forsyth, GA (February 3, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Roderious Laquantez Goodrum, age 32, of Jackson, GA, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault connected to the death of Gregory Quentez Middlebrooks, age 29, of Forsyth, GA.

The preliminary investigation shows that Middlebrooks was shot and killed by Goodrum at Forsyth Gardens Apartments while they were having an argument.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-5649 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.