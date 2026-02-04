Vianair Launches Operational Intelligence Platform to Resolve Data Fragmentation in U.S. Aviation

Vianair leads aviation by giving US airlines a "big picture" view, using historical data and real-time alerts to optimize system-wide performance and safety.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where seconds dictate safety and efficiency, the ability to see the "big picture" has historically been hindered by disjointed data and legacy tools. Vianair , a leader in aviation operational intelligence, has recently partnered with a majority of U.S.-based airlines to synchronize their operations.This expansion is the culmination of nearly a decade of deep-sector expertise. By focusing on the hard-won lessons of the aviation industry, Vianair has evolved beyond its role as a software provider to become a visionary leader in situational awareness. The company’s growth reflects a fundamental shift in how the aviation ecosystem handles real-time information.For years, the aviation industry has struggled with fragmented information. Stakeholders—ranging from airport surface teams to air traffic control—have relied on tools that make historical analysis a slow and unproductive process. Vianair has solved this by providing a single, "easily digestible" format that ensures every stakeholder is seeing the same data at the same time.“When you’re looking at the system, there are three main areas we look at: the airport surface, the airborne environment, and the System Command Center,” said James Allerdice , Director of Consulting Operations at Vianair. “The Command Center is responsible for running the entire airspace as efficiently as possible, but they can’t do that unless they know what’s going on within the airlines and at the airports. If everybody is using the same software and singing from the same sheet of music, it makes it easier for everybody to see where the inefficiencies are.”Vianair’s leadership is built on a comprehensive understanding of these three critical pillars. In the past, attempts to fix an inefficiency in one area often led to unintended consequences elsewhere. Vianair’s platform provides the cues necessary to optimize the system holistically, rather than in isolation.“This is going to give them the tools to be able to continually optimize the system,” Allerdice continued. “You can increase efficiency without unintentionally overloading a sector or an airport while you’re trying to fix something else.”The success of Vianair is rooted in a culture of listening to those on the front lines. By integrating input from pilots, engineers, and operations officers, Vianair has addressed the "silo" problem that has historically hindered communication—shifting the focus from local fixes to global solutions.“Historically, solutions implemented to date have been suboptimal because they typically try to optimize for specific aspects of the system while ignoring a global optimum that could have been available if all parameters were taken into account at the beginning,” said Stavros Sidiropoulos , Founder and CEO of Vianair. “With the Vianair platform, we can now track system performance at all times and compare it to historical data, while accounting for weather conditions and seasonality. We can benchmark airport or airline performance across a variety of metrics, allowing stakeholders to see how well they are doing today versus historical operations while receiving alerts for significant events.”This ability to track and benchmark in real-time allows for a "quick look back" of what just happened over the last hour or two, replacing cumbersome tools with a product that is immediately useful for decision-making. As Vianair continues to scale its presence across a majority of U.S. carriers, it remains focused on its mission to optimize the global aviation network through innovative, user-centric design that finally puts all stakeholders on the same page.

