Vianair is Helping Airports and Communities Coexist

Recently, Vianair had the opportunity to work with Arlington County and Montgomery County to mitigate airplane noise from aircraft operating to and from DCA.

We are proud to be part of the process and will continue to advocate for smart, sustainable solutions that serve both residents and the aviation industry.” — Stavros Sidiropoulos

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living close to an airport seems like a dream: short commute for airline staff and convenient location for frequent ﬂyers; however, some challenges come with living close to an airport – like airplane noise. Our goal here at Vianair is to mitigate this noise by working hand in hand with the community to mitigate airplane noise, while increasing the efficiency of ﬂight paths and improving safety where possible. This methodology makes Vianair’s approach to airplane noise mitigation unique in the industry.Recently, Vianair had the opportunity to work with Arlington County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, to mitigate airplane noise caused by aircraft operating to and from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). Vianair collaborated with the Community Working Group (CWG), which brings together representatives from various communities surrounding the airport to share their input.Sponsored by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA), representatives from MWAA, major airlines, the FAA, local elected officials, and consultants (including us) discussed opportunities to mitigate noise from aircraft arriving and departing from DCA.Based on the collaborative work done with the North of Airport (NoA) Design Team, several recommendations were made to the FAA to implement new ﬂight procedures. These ﬂight modiﬁcations include maximizing ﬂight paths over the Potomac River and, to the extent possible, taking advantage of industrial areas and highways to minimize noise over residential areas and other noise-sensitive areas, such as schools, hospitals, churches, historic sites, and parks, while looking for ways to improve safety and efficiency at the airport.The recommendations were presented to the CWG, who concurred with the notional flight paths, and the recommendations were forwarded to the FAA for evaluation in the hopes of implementation. The FAA ultimately concurred with most of the recommendations, and in July 2024, several new flight procedures were implemented.This type of collaboration with the airport’s CWG, the FAA, and the industry reﬂects the kind of engagement we believe in: “meaningful, measurable, and implementable.” At Vianair, we understand that communities do not just need pretty reports: they need solutions that work. Our mission is to ensure that each recommendation we make can be implemented in a way that protects both quality of life and operational efficiency.We are proud to be part of the process and will continue to advocate for smart, sustainable solutions that serve both residents and the aviation industry.

