Vianair Expands Role as Technology Partner to Major U.S. Airlines

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vianair , an aviation technology company founded in 2017, is working with six of the largest U.S.-based airlines to support operational decision-making related to safety and efficiency. The company’s platform provides airlines and airports with data intended to improve situational awareness both in flight and on the ground.Airlines increasingly rely on accurate, real-time information to manage complex airspace conditions, airport constraints, and other factors that influence flight operations. While carriers compete commercially, many share similar operational challenges, including the need to reduce disruptions without compromising safety. Vianair’s technology is being used across multiple airlines, creating a common analytical foundation for addressing these issues.“Unlike many other software companies, we will customize our software to meet their specific requirements,” said Jim Allerdice , Vianair’s Director of Consulting Operations . “Each airline came to us with its own operational needs, and we built solutions based on that input.”Airline partnerships have helped broaden the platform’s capabilities over time. What began as a single-purpose tool has evolved into a more comprehensive system shaped by airline feedback and day-to-day operational use.One area of focus has been reducing unnecessary flight diversions linked to uncertainty around airborne holding times. Vianair’s platform allows airlines to analyze system-wide holding patterns and estimate how long aircraft are likely to remain in holds. This information can help pilots and operations teams assess diversion risk earlier and make more informed routing and fuel decisions.Reducing avoidable diversions can limit downstream impacts for travelers and carriers, including unplanned landings, refueling delays, missed connections, and higher operating costs.Vianair plans to continue developing tools that support airline operations and improve the reliability of flight planning and in-air decision-making as additional partnerships expand.About VianairVianair is an aviation technology company founded in 2017 that develops data platforms for airlines, airports, and Air Navigation Service Providers. Its tools are designed to support operational decision-making related to safety, efficiency, and passenger experience.

