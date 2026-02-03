Planet Welcomes Jeff Hill and the True Foundation Team

Planet Home Lending: We'll Get You Home

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, welcomes Branch Manager Jeff Hill (NMLS #1860130) and the True Foundation Team, including Loan Officer Assistant Cassidy Hunter and Processor Daymara Flores, to its growing Central and North Central Florida presence. He will help Planet continue to serve homebuyers, real estate professionals, and partners across the region.“What drew me to Planet was the people and the products that will allow us to help more people find a home,” Hill said. “The leadership team shares my belief that mortgages should feel personal. Planet also gives us the support and flexibility to serve more families, answer every question and help buyers move forward with confidence.”Based in Ocala, Florida, Hill plans to continue growing his team and expanding Planet’s presence across the region. His experience spans purchase and refinance transactions, including FHA, VA, USDA, renovation, construction, and non-agency lending. He has a strong track record working with first-time homebuyers, self-employed borrowers and veterans, helping clients identify creative paths to affordability through down payment assistance and tailored loan solutions.“Jeff is the kind of originator who earns trust quickly with real estate agents, builders and with borrowers,” said Vincent Ortiz, Southeast Area Sales Manager, at Planet Home Lending. “He understands strong relationships and solid upfront work are what drive long-term success, and we’re excited to support his growth at Planet.”Planet’s broad product lineup and commitment to retaining servicing allow Hill to support clients well beyond the closing table, offering stability and continuity throughout the homeownership journey.“Jeff’s mindset aligns perfectly with Planet’s mission,” said Matt Payan, SVP, National Production, Distributed Retail. “He focuses on education, accountability and finding solutions where others might stop. That approach helps expand access to homeownership and strengthens the communities we serve.”Beyond his work in mortgage lending, Hill has lived Planet’s We’ll Get You Home philosophy in a deeply personal way, opening the home he and his wife share to more than 80 foster children over the years. That commitment to stability, care and long-term impact mirrors the way he approaches serving borrowers and his community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.