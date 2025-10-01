Redpath and Company Promotes 39 Team Members as It Enters New Fiscal Year

Redpath CPAs

Firm highlights talent development and client service excellence with promotions from Senior to Partner.

These promotions show what makes Redpath special, our people. They stand out not only for their technical skills, but for the way they lead, serve clients, and contribute to our culture.” — Ryan Everhart

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company Promotes 39 Team Members as It Enters New Fiscal YearFirm highlights talent development and client service excellence with promotions from Senior to Partner.Redpath and Company, a leading certified public accounting firm headquartered in Minnesota, today announced the promotion of 39 team members across all organizational levels as the firm begins its new fiscal year.The promotions, effective October 1, recognize individuals for strong performance and alignment with the firm's core values of Drive, Proactivity, Positivity, and Caring. Team members promoted span from Senior-level positions through Partner."These promotions show what makes Redpath special, our people," said Ryan Everhart, CEO of Redpath and Company. “They stand out not only for their technical skills, but for the way they lead, serve clients, and contribute to our culture.”New Partners:• Karlie Johnson, CPA, specializes in employee benefit plan audits and financial reporting for industries such as manufacturing and construction, helping business owners meet fiduciary responsibilities and avoid costly plan issues.• Andrew Schultz , CPA, works with closely held businesses in industries including manufacturing, construction, and real estate, providing financial statement services, GAAP compliance guidance, and accounting support.• Lucas Warth, CPA, leads the Wealth Advisory Services area, advising high-net-worth families and business owners with complex tax compliance, planning, and estate strategies.New Directors:• Sabrina Lutz, CPA, works with manufacturing and distribution clients to review and compile financial statements in compliance with GAAP and other comprehensive bases of accounting.• Tyler Meichsner, CPA, supports manufacturing audit clients with assurance services, financial statements, and GAAP-related accounting questions.Additional promotions include: seven new Senior Managers, six new Managers, and 21 new Seniors."Our annual promotion process reflects our belief that great people drive great results," Everhart added. "As we enter FY26, these promotions position us to keep delivering exceptional service to our clients while creating meaningful career opportunities for our team."Founded in 1971 and based in Minnesota, Redpath and Company provides comprehensive tax, assurance, and advisory services to closely held businesses and clients across the country. For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com Contact:Tammy RibaudoCMO, Redpath and Companytribaudo@redpathcpas.com

