AI-Driven Intelligence Solution Launches, Addressing Costly Problem in Commercial Equipment Service: Data Gaps

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOi , the leading data intelligence engine for the asset lifecycle, today announced the launch of Advisor, a new, connected suite of tools designed to help field service sales teams move faster, quote with confidence, and lead data-backed discussions about asset condition, risk, and long-term planning. With the launch, XOi amplifies its proficiency in turning expert knowledge, asset data, and environmental context into clear, actionable insights that help service teams diagnose faster, plan proactively, and keep mission-critical equipment performing at its best.For decades, sales leaders, estimators, and operations teams in the commercial equipment industry have struggled with incomplete, inconsistent, or outdated site data. Quotes and recommendations often rely on fragmented information gathered through manual surveys, spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected tools — creating uncertainty, scope gaps, margin erosion, and reactive customer conversations. Advisor addresses this long-standing challenge by turning scattered, unreliable field data into complete, structured, and trustworthy asset intelligence.Advisor establishes a new standard for asset intelligence in field service, delivering the visibility and consistency organizations need to improve quoting accuracy, protect margins, and build credibility with customers. By capturing data once, enriching it automatically, and connecting it across quoting, reporting, and planning, Advisor creates a single, accurate source of truth for sales, operations, and field teams.“Sales teams face enormous pressure to deliver accurate quotes and justify recommendations, yet they’re often working with incomplete or inconsistent information,” said Aaron Salow, CEO of XOi. “Advisor gives them clear visibility into what equipment is installed, its condition, and the context behind recommendations so they can move from reactive quoting to proactive, insight-led selling. It helps sales teams become true advisors to their customers.”At the core of Advisor is AI-assisted Site Survey, which replaces manual, time-consuming site assessments with guided capture using photos, voice transcription, and OCR dataplate scanning. Asset information is automatically structured and enriched, helping ensure consistency and accuracy across teams without adding time or complexity to the field process.“The information that the AI pulled was amazing,” said Dave Cirino, Service Manager at GEM Inc., Cleveland Branch. “I did three pictures – one of a dataplate, one of a unit, and one of the roof. The AI extrapolation was incredible to me. This is going to be a game changer.”Captured data flows directly into the Advisor Suite, which includes:- Equipment Manager, the system of record for asset data- Quote Builder, which generates faster, more consistent proposals using enriched field data- Visual reports and insights that support clearer customer conversations- Planner, a much-anticipated, coming soon feature, designed to streamline & simplify multi-year capital planning using real-world asset intelligence pulled from field units- Premium Insights, providing portfolio-level visibility and business-critical trendsBy standardizing site surveys, eliminating rework, and aligning sales, operations, and field teams around the same trusted data, Advisor helps organizations:- Improve quote accuracy and speed- Reduce margin erosion caused by incomplete or inconsistent scope- Strengthen forecasting and pipeline visibility- Build customer trust through transparency and proof- Identify proactive service and replacement opportunities earlier in the asset lifecycleAdvisor marks a pivotal step forward for service organizations seeking to modernize their sales and operations processes. As rising costs, complex assets, and shifting customer expectations increase pressure across the industry, Advisor delivers the data foundation needed to drive profitable growth and stronger customer relationships.To learn more, head to xoi.io/advisor

