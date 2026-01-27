Two Industry Leaders Join Forces to Modernize HVAC Maintenance and Service Nationwide

Integration of XOi’s Intelligence Platform with ECM Technologies Maintenance and Service Programs Sets a New Standard for Proactive, Data-Driven Building Ops

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOi , the leading intelligence platform for the equipment lifecycle, has partnered with ECM Technologies (ECMT), a rapidly growing provider of advanced preventive maintenance and service programs that include sustainability solutions for mechanical systems. The collaboration equips ECMT’s expanding Preferred Service Network (PSN) with XOi’s real-time asset intelligence, enabling technicians to deliver optimized service, extend equipment lifespanand unlock powerful operational and sustainability benefits for commercial building owners.As part of the partnership, ECMT’s Preferred Service Network will now leverage custom workflows built directly within XOi. These workflows give service providers a unified, data-driven process for assessing equipment conditions, documenting work and evaluating assets before they enter ECMT’s ProActPerformance™ programs. Those programs feature ThermaClear, ECMT’s signature nanotechnology that improves the efficiency of HV AC systems with one treatment that lasts for the entire lifespan of the equipment, Discovery Sound Technology’s proprietary ultrasonic AI diagnostic platform, and the Compressor Assurance Guarantee, which insures compressors and reduces catastrophic failure risk.Unlike traditional service models, ECMT’s programs identify deficiencies and long-term risks across mechanical systems before failures occur–improving performance, reducing operational cost, and extending capital expenditures. XOi captures more than 100 structured data points per unit, creating a comprehensive asset record that serves as the foundation for ECMT’s equipment evaluation and lifecycle decision-making.“Our partners need visibility into efficiency, risk and long-term performance. XOi’s intelligence makes that possible. Together, we’re helping our service partners increase revenue, reduce attrition, deliver more value to their customers and eliminate costly operational blind spots,” said John Gravatt, chief operating officer at ECM Technologies.ECMT requires its partner service providers to use XOi for all programs where lifecycle intelligence is foundational. This ensures consistent workflows, objective equipment evaluations and complete lifecycle data—regardless of technician experience level. By standardizing documentation and providing visual verification of work, service teams can deploy technicians of varying skill levels more productively, helping reduce the impact of the skilled trades gap.The partnership also improves sustainability and operational efficiency. By centralizing and analyzing jobsite intelligence through XOi, ECMT’s PSN Partners can remotely evaluate equipment, reduce unnecessary truck rolls, improve communication and lower their carbon footprint.“ECMT represents the future of preventive maintenance–smarter, data-driven and deeply focused on long-term facility performance,” said Aaron Salow, CEO of XOi. “Its programs are raising the bar for sustainability, reliability and operational excellence, and we’re proud that XOi serves as the intelligence layer powering that transformation.”Mission-driven organizations like Goodwill are already seeing the benefits.“At Goodwill, stewardship is core to who we are and how we serve our communities," said Cole Morris, Director of Construction & Facilities Management, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. "The ProAct Performance program, delivered by Tolin Mechanical, will help us extend the life of our HV AC assets and plan capital expenditures responsibly. With Tolin’s expert technicians and advanced solutions like ThermaClearand Discovery Sound Technology (DST), we’re able to protect our CAPEX investments while maintaining reliable, efficient facilities that support our mission of creating opportunity and dignity through work."The benefits Goodwill describes are enabled by the integration of XOi’s asset intelligence platform into ECMT’s ProActPerformance™ programs, delivered by Tolin Mechanical. Tolin Mechanical also credits the integrated program with improving technician productivity, increasing predictability in the field and elevating service quality across diverse customer bases.“Working with XOi and ECMT has transformed how our teams operate in the field,” said Bryant Kuvakos, President of Tolin Arizona. “The combination of structured asset intelligence and advanced preventive maintenance programs gives us more predictability, better visibility and stronger outcomes for our customers. It’s helped our technicians work smarter, operate more efficiently and deliver a consistently higher level of service across every site.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.