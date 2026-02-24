XOi Granted AI-Driven Asset Intelligence Patent, A First-of-Its-Kind Approach to Holistic Service & Lifecycle Analysis

New patent represents XOi’s third issued patent and advances the future of data-driven service for the commercial and residential field service industry.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOi , the leading data intelligence engine for the asset lifecycle, announced it has been granted a new U.S. patent for its AI-driven technology that builds the contextual data layer the industry will depend on.XOi’s third granted patent is built on the company’s structured asset data model, which harmonizes specification data, operational guidance, and real-world performance signals into a unified intelligence layer.Unlike traditional asset management approaches that evaluate equipment in isolation, XOi’s patented technology enables organizations to understand how groups of machines perform together over time, providing a more accurate view of maintenance needs, capital planning, and long-term operational cost.“This patent reflects how the industry is evolving – from reactive, unit-by-unit service to intelligence-driven proactive and predictive management at scale,” said Aaron Salow, CEO of XOi. “Service providers and asset owners don’t operate one machine at a time. They manage portfolios. This technology gives them the ability to see what’s coming, plan with confidence, and make smarter decisions across entire systems.”The patented system evaluates fleets of equipment by:- Aggregating complete asset data across a location or portfolio, including model details, age, ownership, service history, and real-world usage- Analyzing performance against historical and contextual benchmarks drawn from a broader library of equipment data- Projecting future outcomes, including asset health, expected maintenance costs, likely failure events, and long-term ownership or management costs- Delivering clear, actionable recommendations on when assets should be serviced, repaired, or replaced – presented through dashboards, reports, alerts, or service workflowsBy automating this analysis, the platform helps organizations move beyond manual assessments and fragmented records to a standardized, data-backed understanding of asset performance and risk.This patent builds on XOi’s existing intellectual property portfolio, which focuses on acquiring, structuring, and operationalizing real-world asset data from the field. Together, XOi’s patents establish a foundation for advanced intelligence that supports commercial field service providers, OEMs, and asset managers as equipment grows more complex and customer expectations continue to rise.As the field service industry faces labor constraints, rising operating costs, and increasing pressure to deliver predictable outcomes, XOi’s patented technologies are designed to help service organizations work more efficiently while giving asset owners clearer visibility into the systems they depend on.“This patent reinforces our commitment to building long-term infrastructure for facility owners, commercial HVACR, commercial kitchen, and service industries,” Salow added. “It’s not about software features – it’s about creating intelligence that supports better decisions for years to come.”

