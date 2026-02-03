CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Fort Collins, CO

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Fort Collins, CO. The company’s network of compassionate veterinarians provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Sharlee Haas plans to serve pets and pet parents in Savannah and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Fort Collins becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Sharlee Haas is a Colorado-based veterinarian proudly serving pet families in Fort Collins and the surrounding communities. Having lived in Colorado since 2007, she has come to deeply appreciate the region’s strong human–animal bond and the way pets are seamlessly woven into everyday life.“Fort Collins, and Colorado in general, is a very pet-friendly city,” says Dr. Haas. “From dog parks and breweries to trails and sidewalks, you see the human–animal bond in action every day. I enjoy being part of a community that truly loves and cares for their animals.”Raised in the Midwest, Dr. Haas earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and has practiced across the country before ultimately settling in Colorado. As a critical care veterinarian, relieving suffering through humane euthanasia has always been an essential and meaningful part of her work. Her personal experiences saying goodbye to her own beloved pets at home shaped her commitment to offering the same level of peace and comfort to other families.“Knowing the comfort that in-home euthanasia has brought me with my own pets, I understand how important this option can be for everyone,” she shares. “Partnering with CodaPet gives me the flexibility to focus fully on families and their pets when I arrive for an in-home visit.”Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Haas embraces Colorado life with enthusiasm. She shares her home with a border collie mix and a Malinois–Dutch Shepherd mix—keeping dog training an ongoing adventure—and spends her free time camping throughout Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona. She also cares for two Thoroughbred horses, ensuring life both at home and outdoors stays happily busy.Dr. Haas feels honored to provide compassionate, in-home end-of-life care to Fort Collins families, helping pets pass peacefully in the place they feel safest—home.Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Torres enjoys camping and hiking, playing board games, and spending time with her own lively menagerie of animals at home.Dr. Sharlee Haas serves Fort Collins and the greater northern Colorado area, including Loveland, Wellington, Timnath, Windsor, Laporte, Red Feather Lakes, and surrounding Larimer and northern Weld County communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $315 in Fort Collins. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $50 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

