5 Tips for a Comfortable and Independent Retirement

A VELA indoor mobility chair supporting active sitting during everyday activities at home. Hybrid indoor mobility chair designed for seated movement and everyday activities at home. A stable indoor mobility chair supporting safe, seated movement during everyday activities such as cooking at home. Ergonomic indoor seating from VELA supporting participation in everyday home activities. Adjustable indoor mobility chairs from VELA supporting everyday activities such as working and reading at home.

A physical therapist shares practical tips to help seniors maintain comfort, safety, and independence at home during retirement.

Aging doesn’t mean losing independence. With the right support and well-designed mobility solutions, seniors can reduce their risk of falling and live confidently at home.” — Thea Johansen, Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many seniors, retirement marks the beginning of a new and rewarding chapter in life. With more time and flexibility comes opportunity, but also new considerations around comfort, safety, and maintaining independence at home.“Aging doesn’t mean losing independence. With the right support and well-designed mobility solutions, seniors can significantly reduce their risk of falling and continue to live confidently at home,” says Thea Johansen , Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs According to physical therapists, small and intentional choices in everyday life can have a meaningful impact on how independently and confidently older adults continue to live. Below are five practical tips to support a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.1. Choose Mobility Solutions That Support Everyday ActivitiesIndependence is not only about moving from one place to another. It is also about being able to participate safely in everyday activities such as cooking, cleaning, or working at a table.“Supporting independence at home is about enabling people to stay active in daily tasks without compromising safety,” says Thea Johansen, Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs.Indoor mobility solutions, often referred to as activity chairs, are designed to provide a stable, braked base that allows users to remain seated while performing everyday activities safely and with confidence.2. Prioritize Balance and Physical Health Over TimeRegular movement and balance training are essential for preserving mobility as we age. Activities such as walking, swimming, or gentle exercise help maintain muscle strength, coordination, and stability while reducing the risk of falls.Early attention to changes in balance or strength, combined with professional guidance, can help seniors remain active and independent for longer.3. Create a Safe and Supportive Home EnvironmentA well-adapted home plays a key role in supporting independence. Simple adjustments such as improved lighting, removing tripping hazards, and using supportive furniture can significantly increase safety.For many seniors, ergonomic seating becomes an essential part of daily life. A stable indoor mobility chair with height adjustment and locking wheels can support safe movement during activities like cooking, dining, or desk work.4. Stay Socially Connected and Mentally EngagedSocial interaction is closely linked to both emotional and cognitive well-being. Staying connected with family, friends, and local communities helps maintain motivation, confidence, and a sense of purpose throughout retirement.Participating in shared activities, clubs, or volunteer work can also support overall quality of life.5. Make Space for Passions and Personal InterestsRetirement offers more time to focus on personal interests, whether that includes gardening, creative projects, travel, or volunteering. Having the right physical support in place makes it easier to participate fully and continue enjoying everyday activities on your own terms.Independence Is About the Right SupportIndependence in retirement does not mean doing everything alone. It means having the right support to live safely, confidently, and with dignity.VELA Chairs, a Danish mobility seating specialist with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, focuses on evidence-based indoor mobility chairs designed to support active sitting and independence during everyday activities at home.To learn more about maintaining comfort, safety, and independence in retirement, visit vela-chairs.com.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, specializing in indoor mobility chairs designed for safe, active sitting and everyday movement in the home. Since 1935, VELA has combined Scandinavian craftsmanship with evidence-based design to create ergonomic seating solutions that support independence, safety, and dignity for seniors and adults with mobility challenges.With more than 500,000 users worldwide, VELA is known for solutions such as the VELA Independence Chair, featuring a central brake, stable base, and electric height adjustment. VELA chairs are developed in collaboration with physical therapy and occupational therapy professionals.

VELA Independence Chair: Indoor Mobility Solution for Everyday Activities at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.