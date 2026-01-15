Physical Therapist Highlights the Importance of Balance Training for Maintaining Mobility and Preventing Falls

A VELA Chair supports seniors in staying active, independent, and engaged in everyday activities at home. Stable, ergonomic seating helps seniors cook and move safely at home—supporting confidence and independence in daily routines. VELA Chairs are designed to make everyday tasks easier—from cooking and dining to working—while supporting safety and comfort at home. Indoor mobility chair designed for safe, active sitting and everyday movement in the home. Ergonomic home seating from VELA helps reduce fall risk while supporting independence in daily life.

VELA Chairs expert: Prioritize balance training now to prevent falls and mobility issues later. Get tips on strength, proprioception, and postural awareness.

Prioritizing balance throughout adulthood can help prevent mobility challenges later in life and support long-term independence.” — Thea Johansen, Certified Physical Therapist, VELA Chairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintaining good balance is essential for long-term mobility, injury prevention, and overall well-being. According to Thea Johansen, certified physical therapist at VELA Chairs , prioritizing balance throughout adulthood can help prevent mobility challenges later in life.Balance isn’t just crucial for seniors—it plays a key role in everyday movement, athletic performance, and injury prevention for people of all ages. Strong balance reduces fall risk, supports joint health, and enhances coordination, helping individuals stay active and independent longer. Without regular balance training, muscle weakness and stability issues can develop over time, increasing the likelihood of mobility difficulties later in life.In her daily work, Johansen often sees how reduced balance affects everyday activities such as cooking, standing at the sink, or moving safely between tasks at home—situations where even small stability challenges can increase the risk of falls.Thea Johansen, certified physical therapist at VELA Chairs , emphasizes the long-term benefits of proactive balance work:“Prioritizing balance throughout adulthood can help prevent mobility challenges later in life. It’s about taking proactive steps today to support independence and physical well-being in the future.”Experts recommend incorporating specific strategies into daily routines to improve balance:- Strength & Stability Training: Exercises like squats, lunges, and single-leg stands build muscle control and core stability, which are foundational for good balance.- Proprioception Exercises: Activities that challenge coordination, such as standing on an unstable surface or shifting weight between feet, enhance the body’s ability to respond to changes in movement.- Postural Awareness: Maintaining good posture while sitting and standing reduces strain on muscles and joints, supporting better long-term balance.For people already experiencing balance challenges, everyday support and stable seating can also play an important role alongside physical training. According to Johansen, stable seating with features such as braking and height adjustment can help individuals remain active in daily tasks while reducing the risk of falls.By combining targeted balance exercises with practical support in everyday environments, individuals can maintain mobility, reduce fall risk, and move with greater confidence at any age. Taking proactive steps today can make a meaningful difference in preserving independence and quality of life in the years to come.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, specializing in indoor mobility chairs designed for safe, active sitting and everyday movement in the home. Since 1935, VELA has combined Scandinavian craftsmanship with evidence-based design to create ergonomic seating solutions that support independence, safety, and dignity for seniors and adults with mobility challenges. With more than 500,000 users worldwide, VELA is known for chairs such as the VELA Independence Chair—featuring a central brake, stable base, and electric height adjustment—developed in collaboration with physical and occupational therapy professionals.

