Holiday Hosting: Mobility Expert Shares Simple Ways to Make Christmas Gatherings Accessible

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the United States gather to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season, hosts are busy planning festive meals, decorating their homes, and preparing for cherished traditions. Yet for millions of Americans living with mobility disabilities, visiting a non-accessible home during the holidays can be a source of anxiety rather than joy.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 in 4 U.S. adults lives with a disability, and mobility-related challenges—such as difficulty walking or climbing stairs—affect over 12% of adults, making mobility limitations one of the most common functional disabilities in the country. VELA Chairs , a leader in specialized mobility seating, is encouraging holiday hosts to take simple, proactive steps to ensure their Christmas gatherings are comfortable, safe, and genuinely inclusive for every guest.“The holiday season is about warmth, connection, and spending time together,” says Thea Johansen , Physical Therapist and mobility expert at VELA Chairs. “No one should feel excluded or stressed because their host’s home isn’t accessible. Creating a welcoming environment doesn’t require major renovations—often, it’s small, thoughtful adjustments that make all the difference. When accessibility is considered, guests can focus on celebrating, not navigating barriers.”Four Key Ways to Create a More Accessible Christmas GatheringTo help hosts prepare for inclusive holiday celebrations, VELA Chairs and Thea Johansen recommend focusing on four key areas:1. Open the Dialogue: Start With a ConversationThe most important step is simply to ask. Opening the conversation with, “How can I make your visit more comfortable?” shows respect and care. It allows guests to share their specific needs and helps hosts avoid assumptions—especially important during busy holiday gatherings.2. Ensure Clear Accessibility Throughout the HomeHoliday decorations and extra furniture can unintentionally create obstacles. Small adjustments can greatly improve accessibility:- Clear the Path: Rearrange furniture and decorations to create wide, unobstructed pathways—ideally 36 inches—for walkers, canes, or wheelchairs.- Remove Tripping Hazards: Temporarily remove throw rugs, loose mats, and electrical cords from holiday lights that may pose fall risks.- Smooth Entry: Consider portable ramps for door thresholds or small steps, especially if guests arrive with mobility aids.- Light the Way: Ensure hallways, entrances, and routes to key areas such as the bathroom are well lit and easy to navigate.3. Thoughtful Seating for Long Holiday MealsChristmas dinners and holiday gatherings often involve extended time at the table, making comfortable seating essential:- Accessible Table Height: Ensure tables accommodate guests using wheelchairs or mobility chairs, allowing them to sit close with sufficient knee clearance.- Supportive Chairs: If a guest plans to transfer from a mobility aid, provide stable chairs with armrests for added safety and support.- Space to Move: Designate seating areas with enough room for safe maneuvering and easy transfers.4. Coordinate Assistance With CareAnticipating needs helps create a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere:- Arrival and Departure Support: Plan ahead for assistance with entrances, steps, or uneven outdoor surfaces—especially in winter conditions.- In-Home Help: Be ready to assist with seating, serving food, or navigating to restrooms. A supportive environment allows guests to feel comfortable asking for help when needed.By taking these simple steps, hosts can transform their Christmas celebrations into gatherings that are not only festive, but truly inclusive—where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and able to participate fully in the holiday spirit.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Florida, specializing in evidence-based mobility seating designed to empower seniors and adults with disabilities. Since 1935, VELA has combined Scandinavian craftsmanship with innovation to create ergonomic chairs that promote independence, safety, and dignity. With more than 500,000 customers worldwide, VELA is committed to improving quality of life through accessible seating solutions such as the VELA Independence Chair, featuring a central brake, stable base, and electric height adjustment.

