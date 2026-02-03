Monetary and financial statistics – December 2025

MACAU, February 3 - According to statistics released today (3 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in December 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits* rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents* posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 0.1% and 9.1% respectively, M1 thus increased 6.3% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.7%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 1.1% to MOP841.1 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.0%, 44.3%, 6.3% and 15.2% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* rose 1.2% from the preceding month to MOP819.6 billion whereas non-resident deposits* dropped 4.6% to MOP333.3 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 2.8% to MOP239.4 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector edged down to MOP1,392.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.4%, 44.7%, 7.8% and 26.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* fell 0.8% from a month ago to MOP491.6 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “wholesale and retail” and “manufacturing” grew at respective rates of 11.6% and 2.4% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “construction” and “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” fell 4.0% and 2.2% respectively. Concurrently, external loans* increased 3.5% from the preceding month to MOP523.7 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector rose 1.4% to MOP1,015.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 21.8%, 42.5%, 14.0% and 18.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-December 2025, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio increased from 71.9% at end-November to 72.9%, whereas the ratio for the resident sector decreased from 47.5% to 46.4%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.4% and 57.7% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio retreated to 4.9%.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly