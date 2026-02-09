Submit Release
Commemorative Coin of Lunar Year of the Horse

MACAU, February 9 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coin of Lunar Year of the Horse released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 23th February 2026 (Monday). The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client)
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Horse” (1 oz) 1,450.00 2 Units
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Horse” (5 oz) 8,500.00 1Unit
Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Horse” (0.5 oz) 18,500.00 1Unit

 

