Pietential Launches MyMazlow™ — An AI-Driven Wellbeing Intelligence Companion

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pietential, a Wellbeing Intelligence Platform designed to assess, measure, monitor, improve, and interpret holistic human wellbeing , today announced the launch of MyMazlow™, an AI-driven wellbeing companion that allows users to engage in guided, AI-supported conversations about their wellbeing, informed by their assessment results, progress history, and wellbeing patterns over time.Built on Pietential’s validated measurement of wellbeing across five Maslow-derived domains and twenty sub-domains, the platform already translates objective, psychometrically validated data into meaningful insight for individuals and organizations. MyMazlow™ adds a conversational layer to that foundation, enabling users to explore their wellbeing data through dialogue that reflects their personal wellbeing profile and historical trends.With MyMazlow™, individuals complete Pietential’s validated assessment, receive a clear visual representation of their wellbeing profile, track changes over time, and engage directly with an AI companion that references their wellbeing history to identify patterns, surface priorities, and support informed self-reflection.“MyMazlow™ gives people a new way to engage with the wellbeing intelligence they already receive from Pietential,” said John Starling, Founder and CEO of Pietential. “Our platform has always provided objective, science-backed insight. This companion allows users to safely interact with that information through guided AI conversations that reflect their personal wellbeing journey.”Companies can begin with Pietential’s annual wellbeing assessment for only $1 per employee. Contact us today at www.pietential.com Media ContactPratheepa KannanVice President, Marketing & Partnershipspratheepa@pietential.com | +1-(215) 770-5464

