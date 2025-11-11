Veteran-Owned Pietential Launches Initiative to Support Veterans Service Organizations and Strengthen Wellbeing for All

Pietential Wellbeing for all John Starling, Founder and CEO of Pietential in 1989 while serving in the United States Air Force Veteran's Wellbeing Journey

John Starling, a veteran, & founder of Pietential, the wellbeing intelligence platform, launches an initiative to support the Veterans Service Organizations.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, Pietential , the veteran-owned Wellbeing Intelligence Platform , announces a new initiative dedicated to supporting Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and the veterans they serve.A Mission Rooted in Service:Guided by its mission of wellbeing for all, Pietential brings its science-backed, psychometrically validated platform to bear on one of society’s most critical responsibilities — supporting those who have served.Founded and led by John Starling, a United States Air Force veteran who comes from a long line of military service members, Pietential is extending its capabilities to help VSOs identify, analyze, and address gaps in veterans’ wellbeing through predictive analytics and data-driven insight.Addressing the Hidden Challenges of Transition:“Many veterans struggle quietly with loss of belonging, shifts in identity, and challenges to their feelings of safety and security that accompany the transition to civilian life,” said Starling, Founder and CEO of Pietential.“Show me someone sitting in a restaurant with their back to the wall, and I’ll show you someone who probably served. Those instincts never fully fade — and they reveal how deeply service shapes our perceptions of safety, trust, and belonging.“Our platform gives organizations a way to see those gaps — to measure what matters — before they widen into crises. By using predictive analytics to surface early indicators of distress, we can help VSOs apply resources with precision and compassion. This initiative is personal for me.”The Wellbeing Intelligence Platform:Pietential’s Wellbeing Intelligence Platform combines a psychometrically validated assessment, AI-enhanced wellbeing companion, and organizational analytics engine to deliver insights at both the individual and population levels.The system benchmarks wellbeing across five domains derived from Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs — Physiology, Safety, Belonging, Self-esteem, and Self-actualization.How Pietential Supports Veterans Service Organizations?Through this initiative, Pietential enables Veterans Service Organizations to:1. Measure wellbeing at the individual, cohort, and population levels, providing visibility into the lived experiences of veterans.2. Compare cohorts by branch, time of service, deployment, combat exposure, age, race, gender, and years served.3. Use predictive analytics to anticipate emerging risks in wellbeing, such as declining belonging or self-esteem.4. Demonstrate program efficacy to funders and stakeholders through longitudinal data visualization.5. Support decision-making with actionable, anonymized insights that guide the allocation of limited resources.Why It Matters?Unlike traditional surveys, Pietential’s platform provides continuous, holistic insight into wellbeing, allowing VSOs to identify early warning signs such as diminished belonging — a potential precursor to depression or suicidal ideation — and intervene sooner.A Personal Commitment:Starling continued, “Pietential was designed to give people and organizations a way to visualize wellbeing in real time — to understand it, improve it, and act on it. It’s not just a measurement tool; it’s a decision-support system for human care. Veterans have served our nation; now, this is how we serve them.”Learn More:The initiative is detailed in Pietential’s new white paper, Pietential for Veterans Organizations, available at slice.pietential.com/pietential-for-veterans-organizations.About PietentialPietential is the world’s first Wellbeing Intelligence Platform — a psychometrically validated system that measures, visualizes, and improves holistic wellbeing for individuals, organizations, and entire populations.Built on a modern, non-hierarchical interpretation of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Pietential provides real-time insight into the drivers of human thriving, empowering organizations to allocate resources, evaluate program efficacy, and foster lasting wellbeing at scale.For more information, visit www.Pietential.com Media ContactPratheepa KannanVice President – Marketingpratheepa@pietential.com

