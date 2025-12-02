Pietential Launches the Annual Wellbeing Assessment at $1/employee, bringing wellbeing intelligence to every workplace

Pietential Wellbeing for all Pietential Employee Journey Pietential Employer Dashboard

Pietential's rolls out Assessment for Just $1 Per Employee, Providing Accessible, Enterprise-Level Wellbeing Intelligence for Organizations of Every Size

PHILADEPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pietential, recognized by HR Tech Outlook as the Top Employee Wellbeing Platform for 2025 and a category-generating leader in Employee Wellbeing Intelligence, today announced the launch of its Annual Wellbeing Assessment (AWA) — a one-time, science-backed assessment that gives organizations an objective view of workforce wellbeing across five domains and 20 subdomains at an accessible and unprecedented price point.As organizations prepare budgets and invest heavily in their people ecosystems — from benefits and DEI initiatives to engagement and wellness programs — Pietential CEO John Starling offers a simple, grounded recommendation: benchmark employee wellbeing now, and measure it again next year. If the goal is to support people effectively, an annual benchmark is the clearest way to know whether the organization is moving margin on wellbeing — and for whom.To make this accessible at every scale, Pietential is offering a limited-time pricing structure:1. $100 flat fee for teams of up to 100 employees2. $1 per employee for organizations with more than 100 employeesThis gives HR, DEI, Total Rewards, and People Analytics leaders an affordable, data-driven way to understand the wellbeing factors that underpin engagement, performance, and retention. Science-Backed Framework Grounded in Five Domains and 20 Subdomains:The Annual Wellbeing Assessment is grounded in Pietential’s science-backed framework derived from the five core human wellbeing domains of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs — Self-Actualization, Self-Esteem, Belonging, Safety, and Physiological Needs — along with their 20 subdomains. The assessment provides a measurable baseline organizations can use year over year to understand whether their people ecosystem is improving and whether specific demographic cohorts are experiencing meaningful positive change.“As organizations plan for the year ahead, the most important question isn’t how much they’re spending on people initiatives — it’s whether those efforts are actually improving employee wellbeing,” said John Starling, Founder & CEO of Pietential. “The Annual Wellbeing Assessment gives leaders an objective, science-backed way to see year-over-year movement in the core drivers of wellbeing. If you want to know whether you’re truly moving margin on wellbeing — and for whom — this is the clearest starting point.”Enterprise-Level Wellbeing Intelligence, Now Accessible to SMBs:Pietential’s AWA removes the financial barriers that keep small and mid-sized organizations from accessing enterprise-grade wellbeing intelligence. With a simple, one-time annual plan, organizations receive science-backed insight without long-term commitments.The AWA enables organizations to:1. Establish an objective, validated baseline of employee wellbeing2. Identify early indicators of burnout, uneven wellbeing, or disengagement3. Understand wellbeing trends across teams, roles, and demographic cohorts4. Evaluate whether DEI, benefits, and culture initiatives are generating measurable improvement5. Inform strategic planning using real, non-conflicted insights6. Conduct longitudinal wellbeing studies, bringing enterprise-level capability to organizations of any sizeStanding independently as a focused, high-value diagnostic, the AWA also serves as a natural entry point for organizations exploring broader Employee Wellbeing Intelligence strategies.Designed for HR Leaders, Benefits Consultants, and Enterprise Teams:The AWA is suited for teams preparing 2025–2026 planning cycles, Total Rewards and DEI leaders seeking measurable insights, benefits consultants assessing program ROI, and enterprise and SMB teams building predictive wellbeing approaches.Call to Action:Organizations can activate their Annual Wellbeing Assessment at: https://pietential.com/annualWellbeingAssessment/ About PietentialPietential is a category-generating Employee Wellbeing Intelligence Platform built on psychometric science and grounded in Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. The platform enables organizations to measure and understand the core drivers of workforce wellbeing and use validated insights to inform strategic decisions across HR, DEI, People Analytics, and Total Rewards. Pietential has been recognized by HR Tech Outlook as a Top Employee Wellbeing Platform for 2025.Media Contact:Pratheepa KannanVP of Marketingpratheepa@pietential.com

