Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1420

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 67, 1351

PRINTER'S NO. 1420

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

116

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for credit for employment at congregate care

facility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care

Facility.--(a) Subject to the requirements of 22 Pa. Code §

339.29 (relating to cooperative vocational education), a student

who is in grade eleven or twelve at a school entity or nonpublic

school , who is at least 16 years of age and who is employed,

either on a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care

facility may earn one elective credit toward graduation for each

