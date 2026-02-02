Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,766 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1420

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 67, 1351

PRINTER'S NO. 1420

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

116

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for credit for employment at congregate care

facility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care

Facility.--(a) Subject to the requirements of 22 Pa. Code §

339.29 (relating to cooperative vocational education), a student

who is in grade eleven or twelve at a school entity or nonpublic

school , who is at least 16 years of age and who is employed,

either on a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care

facility may earn one elective credit toward graduation for each

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 1420

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.