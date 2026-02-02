Submit Release
Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1421

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1227, 1352

PRINTER'S NO. 1421

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1014

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK,

HAYWOOD, COLLETT, J. WARD, ARGALL, KANE, FONTANA, COSTA,

STEFANO, BROWN, VOGEL, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN, BOSCOLA,

LANGERHOLC, KEARNEY AND MASTRIANO, OCTOBER 10, 2025

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in student supports, providing for

bell-to-bell phone-free policy.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1314-A. Bell-to-bell phone-free policy.--(a) No

later than the start of the 2027-2028 school year, the governing

body of each school entity shall adopt a policy related to

student possession and use of mobile devices during the school

day while on school property.

(b) (1) Except as provided under subsection (c), consistent

with the provisions of this section, the governing body of a

school entity shall adopt a policy relating to mobile devices

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

