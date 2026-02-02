Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1421
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1227, 1352
PRINTER'S NO. 1421
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1014
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, PENNYCUICK,
HAYWOOD, COLLETT, J. WARD, ARGALL, KANE, FONTANA, COSTA,
STEFANO, BROWN, VOGEL, MALONE, PISCIOTTANO, FLYNN, BOSCOLA,
LANGERHOLC, KEARNEY AND MASTRIANO, OCTOBER 10, 2025
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in student supports, providing for
bell-to-bell phone-free policy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1314-A. Bell-to-bell phone-free policy.--(a) No
later than the start of the 2027-2028 school year, the governing
body of each school entity shall adopt a policy related to
student possession and use of mobile devices during the school
day while on school property.
(b) (1) Except as provided under subsection (c), consistent
with the provisions of this section, the governing body of a
school entity shall adopt a policy relating to mobile devices
