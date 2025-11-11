A New Video Explores the Untold Story of the World's First Digital Store
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates is proud to share a new YouTube video that chronicles its founder Ed Magnin's accomplishment of creating Telephone Software Connection, the first digital storefront in 1979.
YouTuber SteelDiver64 worked with Ed Magnin to inform viewers how Telephone Software Connection was able to provide paid downloads of various utilities and games on the Apple II decades before purchasing digital goods became commonplace.
Telephone Software Connection ultimately shut down in 1986 when Ed Magnin took a position at MicroProse and began a lifelong career in game development that continues to this day. You can find new titles from his studio Magnin & Associates on various digital platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, and Xbox.
Links:
Video: https://youtu.be/GVhVYv6d5e0?si=jeZLHBePLBEK1-uU
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SteelDiver64
