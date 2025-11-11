A New Video Explores the Untold Story of the World's First Digital Store

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates is proud to share a new YouTube video that chronicles its founder Ed Magnin's accomplishment of creating Telephone Software Connection, the first digital storefront in 1979.

YouTuber SteelDiver64 worked with Ed Magnin to inform viewers how Telephone Software Connection was able to provide paid downloads of various utilities and games on the Apple II decades before purchasing digital goods became commonplace.

Telephone Software Connection ultimately shut down in 1986 when Ed Magnin took a position at MicroProse and began a lifelong career in game development that continues to this day. You can find new titles from his studio Magnin & Associates on various digital platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, and Xbox.

Links:
Video: https://youtu.be/GVhVYv6d5e0?si=jeZLHBePLBEK1-uU
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SteelDiver64

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Early in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld and casual games ever since. They have created over 50 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software Copyright ©2025 Magnin & Associates.

