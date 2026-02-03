AOJ Language School Announces Tuition Revision Effective Fall 2026—Spring 2026 Final Current Rate

Tuition Revision Effective Fall 2026—Spring 2026 Final Current Rate 2026_Spring semester_Enrollment Promotion Free Trial Lesson 2026 Spring Semester

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has announced has announced that AOJ Language School will revise its tuition fees starting in the Fall 2026 semester.

Due to recent inflation, currency fluctuations, and increased payment processing fees, maintaining the current tuition rate has become difficult. The revised portion will be allocated to ensuring fair compensation for instructors, covering rising operational and system costs, and continuing improvements such as enhanced functions and expanded support to further increase learner satisfaction.

Starting with the Fall 2026 semester (October enrollment), tuition will be revised to ¥17,000 per month (tax included). Students who enroll in the Spring 2026 semester, which is currently open for applications, will be able to continue studying at the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) until completion. Current students will also remain on the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) through graduation.

The application deadline is March 17, 2026, Japan Time, and applications are accepted via the online application form. AOJ Language School also offers online information sessions, free trial lessons, and a special Spring semester enrollment promotion. Please feel free to contact us for more information.

＜Details of the Tuition Revision＞

- Eligible Service

・Group Lessons (i-class, ro-class, ha-class, ni-class, ho-class)

https://aoj-ls.jp/course/index.html

・Current Monthly Tuition: ¥15,000 (tax included)

(Includes live class tuition, on-demand video lessons, and system usage fees.)

・Revised Monthly Tuition: ¥17,000 (tax included)

・Effective From：

Applies to students enrolling in the Fall 2026 semester and later (from the October 2026 intake onward).

- Notes

Students who enroll in Spring 2026, join mid-semester in Spring 2026, and current students may continue at the current tuition rate of ¥15,000/month (tax included) until graduation.

Students enrolling from Fall 2026 onward will be charged the revised tuition rate of ¥17,000/month (tax included).

<About Spring Semester 2026>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 17, 2026, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 5, 2026 Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<School's Online Information Sessions>

1st Information Session: March 14 10:00-11:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: March 14 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

RSVP: Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

<Spring Semester 2026 Enrollment Promotion>

They are running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan





