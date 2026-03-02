Attain Online Japanese Language School Holds Second Information Session on March 14, 2026

2nd Information session 2026 Spring 2026_Spring semester_Enrollment Promotion Tuition Update: Fall 2026—Spring 2026 Final Current Rate

AOJ Language School is now accepting registrations for the 2nd Online School Information Session, scheduled for March 14, from 18:00 to 19:00 (Japan Time).

KOTO, TO, JAPAN, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School, an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, is now accepting registrations for the 2nd Online School Information Session, scheduled for March 14, from 18:00 to 19:00 (Japan Time), in preparation for the Spring 2026 semester. Advance registration is required to attend.

Application Form: https://forms.gle/fMwmsJzjNdgA7nWY9

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain Corporation, the developer of Attain Online Japanese e-learning course. This series of courses are the best seller Japanese learning course on the U.S.-based learning platform Udemy with over 200,000 learners worldwide.

With internet access, students can take classes from anywhere in the world. The school offers a comprehensive curriculum designed for all levels, from beginners to advanced learners, enabling efficient Japanese language acquisition. The program combines live lessons twice a week (90 minutes each) with on-demand videos, providing a flexible learning environment. Recording of live classes are also available for students who miss a class. In addition, the school offers strong support for those preparing for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test and has a proven track record of successful results.

In preparation for the start of the Spring semester, the second online school information session will be held at 18:00 March 14 (Japan time). This is the last information session for the Spring semester of 2026.

During the school information session, the curriculum, school schedule, course outlines, enrollment information and enrollment campaign will be explained about AOJ Language School. They have received a lot of positive feedback about their teaching materials and live classes. The information session is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials.

Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through their website.

https://youtu.be/PQh414w0R2Q?si=RBwymEPhO1UD29wi

< Online School Information Sessions>

・2nd Information Session:

18:00 pm -19:00 pm March 14 2026 (Japan Time)

Reserve your spot:

https://forms.gle/JkrdnL2JWG5ddEKn7

info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

< Spring Semester Student Enrollment – Free Trial Lessons >

March 8, 2026 Japan time

① 9:00-9:45 Beginner Level＋N5 Elementary level

② 10:00-10:45 N4 Elementary level

③ 11:00-11:45 N3 Intermediate level

④ 12:00-12:45 N2 Advanced level

March 15, 2026 Japan time

⑤ 18:00-18:45 Beginner Level＋N5 Elementary level

⑥ 19:00-19:45 N4 Elementary level

⑦ 20:00-20:45 N3 Intermediate level

⑧ 21:00-21:45 N2 Advanced level

The above times are in Japan Standard Time (JST). Please check your local time before joining.

Registration: info@aoj-ls.jp

<About Spring Semester 2026>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 17, 2026, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 5, 2026 Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<Spring Semester 2026 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Spring Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (Around 100 USD)

＜Details of the Tuition Revision＞

Starting with the Fall 2026 semester (October enrollment), the monthly tuition will be revised to ¥17,000 (tax included). Students who enroll in the Spring 2026 semester (applications are currently open) will be able to continue studying at the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) until they complete the program. Current students will also continue at the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) until graduation.

・Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

