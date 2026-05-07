Attain Online Japanese School 2026 Summer Promotion Offers Up to 3 More Free Lessons with Purchase of 4+ Private Lessons

2026 Summer Promotion at AOJ Language School

AOJ Language School is launching a “Summer Promotion” for Japanese Private Lessons. Buy 4, 8, or 12 tickets by June 30, 2026, and get up to 3 extra tickets free

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, is pleased to announce a special "Summer Promotion" for Japanese Private Lessons. Japanese Private Lessons are one-on-one live lessons taught by professional Japanese language teachers. Students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 lesson tickets by June 30, 2026, will receive up to 3 additional tickets at no extra cost.

For more information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

Application Form: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

The “Japanese Private Lesson” is an individual tutoring lesson where you can receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher who specializes in Japanese language education. The lessons are available for all levels, from beginner to advanced, and can be customized to meet a variety of needs, such as business Japanese, daily conversation, CEFR and preparation for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). They will respond to individual learning needs that cannot be covered in group lessons, and create a curriculum tailored to the learner's goals and needs to support what they want to achieve.

Lessons are ticket-based, with each ticket entitling the student to a 45-minute lesson at a cost of 4,500 yen per ticket. Schedules can be adjusted freely, so even busy people can learn at their own pace. The class schedule is transferable, so there is no need to worry if there is a sudden change of schedule.

Private lessons are also available to meet spot study needs such as “short-term intensive study for business” or “studying Japanese for travel. They are now running a summer campaign to let more people know about the appeal of private Japanese language lessons, especially as the number of overseas tourists is expected to increase in the coming summer. They will give away up to 3 additional tickets.

AOJ Language School also offers a free trial of private lessons and group lessons, so please feel free to contact them for more information.

What is a private Japanese lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

The features of Attain Online Japanese Language School

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

Details of the Summer Promotion

<Contents>

Students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by June 30, 2026 will receive up to 3 more tickets.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Content after the promotion is applied>

4 tickets → 5 tickets (for 5 lessons)

Price: 22,500 yen → 18,000 yen Save 4,500 yen!

8 tickets → 10 tickets (for 10 lessons)

Price: 45,000 yen → 36,000 yen Save 9,000 yen!

12 tickets → 15 tickets (for 15 lessons)

Price: 67,500 yen → 54,000 yen Save 13,500 yen!

*Payment method: Credit card or bank transfer

*Tickets are non-refundable.

*If you cancel the class on the day of the lesson, the ticket will be cancelled. You must contact the teacher or school one day before the class to make up for the class.

<Registration>

Please click the link below to register for private lessons.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Application deadline: June 30, 2026 (Japan time)

<About Private Japanese Lesson >

Service introduction page

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

School website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Japanese classes for each level: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/index.html

AOJ Language School Features:

・Corresponds to small classes and one-on-one lessons

At AOJ Language School, they offer small class sizes and one-on-one lessons with teachers according to the level and needs of each student, ensuring that each student can improve their Japanese language skills.

・Affordable tuition fees

AOJ Language School is an online school, making the tuition fees much cheaper than other Japanese language schools. The monthly fee for group lesson is 15,000 JPY(around 95 USD) per student. This makes it cost-effective and efficient to receive Japanese language training.

・Progression every six months

At AOJ Language School, they conduct level-up exams every six months. This allows them to review the curriculum regularly and efficiently advance students' learning, allowing students to progress smoothly and acquire Japanese language skills effectively.

<About Attain Online Japanese, Japanese e-Learning Material>

The Japanese e-Learning material "Attain Online Japanese" produced by Attain Corporation supports Japanese language learners from beginners to JLPT N1. It also has subtitles in multiple languages, allowing learners to study in their mother tongue. Business Japanese materials are also available.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/



Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

What is a private Japanese lesson?

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