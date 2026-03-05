Attain Online Japanese Language School Offers Free Trial Japanese Lessons for Each JLPT Level on March 15

Free Trial Lesson 2026 Spring Semester 2026_Spring semester_Enrollment Promotion Tuition Revision Effective Fall 2026—Spring 2026 Final Current Rate

Attain Online Japanese Language School will offer free trial Japanese lessons on March 15 (Japan time) for the upcoming Spring 2026 semester.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will offer free trial Japanese lessons on March 15 (Japan time) for the upcoming Spring 2026 semester. Trial lessons will be available for all levels, from beginner to JLPT N2.

Participation is open to everyone and completely free, but advance registration is required. If you would like to join, please check the schedule for the trial lesson that matches your level and apply by email or via the inquiry form on our website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

AOJ Language School was established by Attain Corporation, the company behind Attain Online Japanese, a Japanese e-learning resource with over 200,000 students on Udemy, a major online learning platform in the U.S. The school offers on-demand classes where students can study 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well as live classes twice a week, small-group classes, and private lessons to meet the level and needs of each student and improve their Japanese language skills. AOJ Language School welcomes students from all over the world, providing an affordable and accessible way to study Japanese from anywhere. Now they are enrolling students for spring semester and offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

For the Spring 2026 semester, AOJ Language School will be offering Japanese language classes for all levels (N5-N1). They offer two types of classes: video classes with 24-hour access and 90-minute live classes twice a week with highly qualified instructors who are certified Japanese language teachers.

To accommodate learners both in Japan and abroad, multiple time slots have been scheduled, taking time zone differences into account. Each free trial session will be 45 minutes long, providing participants with a preview of the full 90-minute live classes that enrolled students will receive. Additionally, class sizes are kept small, with a maximum of 10 students per session, ensuring a highly interactive and effective learning experience.

Advance registration is required. If you wish to participate, please check the available dates and times for each level and apply via email or the inquiry form on their website.

< Free Trial Lessons for Spring Semester 2026 >

March 8, 2026 Japan time

① 9:00-9:45 Beginner Level＋N5 Elementary level

② 10:00-10:45 N4 Elementary level

③ 11:00-11:45 N3 Intermediate level

④ 12:00-12:45 N2 Advanced level

March 15, 2026 Japan time

⑤ 18:00-18:45 Beginner Level＋N5 Elementary level

⑥ 19:00-19:45 N4 Elementary level

⑦ 20:00-20:45 N3 Intermediate level

⑧ 21:00-21:45 N2 Advanced level

*Please note that the times mentioned above are in Japan Standard Time. Please verify the local time in your region.

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Registration:

Emal: info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

<School's Online Information Sessions>

The school information session for the Spring Semester will be held the following time and date, welcome to join us and talk with us directly!

1st Information Session: March 14 (Saturday) 10:00-11:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: March 14 (Saturday) 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

<Spring Semester 2026 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・First month free for all new students enrolling in the Spring Semester

・One additional month of tuition refunded for students who complete the semester

・Full Support to Pass JLPT N2 for all students

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

https://youtu.be/PQh414w0R2Q?si=1t8memWKjB-haJvN

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 17, 2026, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 5, 2026 Japan Time

<Tuition>

・Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month (Around 95 usd)

＜Details of the Tuition Revision＞

Starting with the Fall 2026 semester (October enrollment), the monthly tuition will be revised to ¥17,000 (tax included). Students who enroll in the Spring 2026 semester (applications are currently open) will be able to continue studying at the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) until they complete the program. Current students will also continue at the current rate of ¥15,000 per month (tax included) until graduation.

・Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is an online Japanese-language school.

- Live and video lectures provide high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even beginners can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in as little as 2 years, with continued support until they pass.

- Live lectures are taught by qualified Japanese-language instructors in small groups. Students can join from anywhere with an internet connection, and recorded lectures are available if they miss class.

- Students can meet Japanese learners from around the world and enjoy intercultural交流 through learning Japanese.

- All levels are supported, so students can choose the class level that fits their needs.

- AOJ offers high-quality learning worldwide with no admission fee. Tuition can be paid monthly to make study easier to continue.

- A consultation desk is available to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan



AOJ 2025 Spring Enrollment started! Get up to 2 months tuition free! Live class twice a week!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.