Fan-Favorite Hiland Yogurt Flavors Are Back

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyal yogurt fans asked, and Hiland Dairy delivered, bringing back several low-fat, six-ounce yogurt flavors that are now back on store shelves. The returning flavors offer families a popular and convenient option for balanced, everyday routines.The returning low-fat six-ounce yogurt flavors include:• Cherry Vanilla• Black Cherry• Banana Split• Lemon• Raspberry“Our consumers are incredibly loyal and vocal, and we value that,” said Sarah Carey, Marketing Manager at Hiland Dairy. “They told us how much they missed these flavors, and we listened. Bringing back these yogurts is about honoring those relationships and delivering the flavors families know and love.”Each low fat six-ounce yogurt offers a delicious way to enjoy real dairy nutrition, including protein and calcium. This makes it an easy addition to balanced meals like breakfast and snacks. It’s also a convenient, nutritious lunchbox addition. Like all Hiland Dairy products, they’re made with farm fresh milk sourced from local dairies.Part of this reintroduction includes updated packaging that features In-Mold Labeling (IML) technology, which gives Hiland’s low fat six-ounce yogurts a premium look and feel. This packaging innovation delivers bright, high-resolution graphics and a durable, moisture-resistant finish that better protects product integrity. Since the container and label are made from a single material, it is fully recyclable, reducing environmental impact. This is a reflection of Hiland Dairy’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.The yogurt packaging joins Hiland’s cottage cheese, sour cream, classic yogurt, and dip lines, which were converted to IML packaging in 2024 and 2025, reinforcing the company’s dedication to consistent, consumer-friendly innovation.For more information about Hiland Dairy products or to find them in a store near you, visit HilandDairy.com About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers.

