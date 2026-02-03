USC SPATIAL SCIENCES INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2026 LOS ANGELES GEOSPATIAL SUMMIT

Students, young professionals, and industry leaders invited to explore emerging GIS trends and network with innovators at 2026 Los Angeles Geospatial Summit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John P. Wilson, Professor and Founding Director, today announced the details of the USC Spatial Sciences Institute’s (SSI) annual Los Angeles Geospatial Summit, taking place this year at the USC Hotel, 3540 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA, on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST.

Each year, leading organizations in geospatial science, including Esri, GeoAcuity, GeoCam, NV5, Trimble, and others, gather to explore innovative ways that geospatial science can address some of the world's most urgent challenges. From urban planning and environmental sustainability to public health and beyond, scholars and professionals deepen their understanding of how spatial data and analysis drives impactful solutions.

“It’s a pleasure to once again host this conference and provide such a singular environment where eager students, new professionals, and seasoned industry leaders can share their ideas and learn from one another,” Wilson said. “I believe that geospatial science holds the answers to many of today’s environmental, health, and community challenges, and by taking the time to share our diverse knowledge, we can work toward unique and thoughtful solutions we would never arrive at by ourselves.”

The opening session will feature a keynote address by Boris Skopljak, Vice President for the Geospatial Sector at Trimble, Inc., a Colorado-based software, hardware, and services technology company that enables customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow, and move goods with core technologies related to geospatial positioning and data analytics. Skopljak will preview recent innovations at Trimble as well as their partnership with the USC Spatial Sciences Institute.

Following the keynote, Wilson will lead a discussion with Skopljak and SSI alumni in which they discuss the trends and changes ahead for the geospatial industry.

The first morning session will focus on how companies, organizations and agencies use geospatial data to move from Earth observation to geospatial intelligence. Speakers will include representatives from Aerospace Corporation, GeoAcuity and GeoCam (subject to change).

Other program highlights include:

“Human + Machine: Preparing the Geospatial Workforce for a New Era,” moderated by Avijit Sarkar, PhD, Professor and Academic Director of Institute for Geospatial Impact, University of Redlands, with panelists Jason Knowles, CEO and Founder of GeoAcuity; Evelyn Kim, Senior Research Scientist at HRL Labs; Caroline Wu, Director of Research at Placer; and Canserina Kurnia, Senior Solution Engineer (Higher Education) at Esri.

Showcase presentations in the afternoon will feature NV5 Geospatial, Deloitte, and other leaders highlighting applications of geospatial technology in location intelligence and analytics, featuring case studies from Los Angeles and throughout California.

The annual Los Angeles Geospatial Summit ArcGIS StoryMaps Competition sponsored by Esri. For the first time, high school students at the Anderson W. Clark Magnet High School in Glendale, CA will be invited to participate with undergraduate and graduate students from various Southern California higher education institutions in this popular program. The students selected to present their ArcGIS StoryMaps compete for awards in three categories:

1) Most innovative use of technology

2) Most compelling communication using maps

3) Most suitably applied methodology or analysis

“We’re inspired by the ingenuity and innovation behind these students’ projects. We are encouraged to see the next generation taking on the challenge to better the world by leveraging geospatial science and technologies,” Andrew Haglund, Esri Higher Education Senior Account Manager, said. “The students use the ArcGIS StoryMaps dynamic cloud-first platform to generate their projects, and it is always a treat to see the creative ways in which they use the competition to address some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

Winners in each category will receive prizes provided by Esri and will be featured in communications from Esri and USC SSI post-Summit.

Furthermore, three students selected by a faculty committee and representing California State University, Long Beach; the University of Redlands; and the University of Southern California will have the opportunity to present their research in a lightning talk session. The featured subject matter experts discussing the talks with the lightning talk presenters will include Cora Chong, GIS Specialist, Innovation, CBRE; and Steve Steinberg, Ph.D., GISP, Geospatial Information Officer for the County of Los Angeles.

The Summit’s well-loved lunchtime program, “Knowledge Network,” returns this year. Here, Summit participants have the chance to network with representatives of leading companies and organizations.

This year’s roster of Knowledge Network participants include: California Geographic Information Association, California State University Long Beach, California State University Northridge, Cal GPN, Deloitte, Esri, Gamma Theta Upsilon Nu Theta Chapter, GeoAcuity, GeoCam, HRL Laboratories, NV5 Geospatial, SC Mappers, NatSec Student Organization, University of Redlands, USC Libraries, USC Spatial Sciences Institute, and Women in GIS.

A discounted registration rate is offered to USC students, USC alumni and members of CGIA, the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, and the Geospatial Professional Network (GPN).

Gold Sponsors for the Summit include Deloitte, Esri, GeoAcuity, GeoCam, NV5 Geospatial, and the University of Redlands.

2026 Bronze Sponsors are: CGIA, CSULB Department of Geography, CSUN Department of Geography and Environmental Studies.

Summit Registration Information:

Friday, February 27, 2026

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

GIS and geospatial sciences students from any college or university, as well as industry professionals, can register for the Summit here.

A detailed program breakdown of the Summit can be found here.

Registration rates range from $25 (students) to $60 (professionals).

About USC Spatial Sciences Institute:

Since its founding in 2010, the USC Spatial Sciences Institute has been using the power of connecting place, space, and time to help address global challenges like population growth, environmental sustainability, and human well-being. Housed in the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, the research and academic programs of the Spatial Sciences Institute contribute to the rapidly evolving body of geospatial knowledge. They are innovating ways to empower decision-makers with the analysis, modeling, and visualization of location-based data. As the hub of spatial-related academic programs at USC, the Spatial Sciences Institute is unique in offering interdisciplinary courses and degrees at every higher educational level.



For more information about our research and academic programs, please visit https://dornsife.usc.edu/spatial/.

