Student’s Vision Sparks Hollywood Tribute Honoring Los Angeles Fire Department with Award of Excellence

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Hollywood Community Foundation to honor firefighters on December 12 at 11:30 a.m. for public service during Los Angeles fires

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as an eighth-grade class assignment to write an essay about personal heroes turned into a heartfelt call to action in a letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce by Eniola Taiwo, age 14. That letter has grown into a landmark celebration of courage and community. On December 12 at 11:30 a.m., the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Community Foundation will proudly honor the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) with an Award of Excellence in recognition of its extraordinary bravery and public service during the Palisades and Sunset Fires of January 2025.

“I know that the first responders aren’t exactly celebrities, contrary to all others on the Walk of Fame, but I am confident that there won’t be much opposition to recognize our modern-day heroes. This star for first responders will reach the hearts of many first responders and let them know that what they do is recognized and appreciated…It will also encourage young people like me to be a change in the world,” said Taiwo in her letter.

Moved by the student’s words, which called for Los Angeles firefighters to be recognized with a star for their heroism, the Chamber and Foundation embraced her vision and are bringing it to life. This tribute underscores the Foundation’s mission to build a cleaner, brighter, and safer Hollywood, while highlighting the power of young voices to inspire civic action.

“This recognition is not only about honoring the bravery of the Los Angeles Fire Department, but also about celebrating the vision of a young student whose words reminded us all of the importance of gratitude and civic pride,” said Steve Nissen, President & CEO of both the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Community Foundation. “Her letter was the inspiration to create a monument to bravery and service that will forever shine in Hollywood.”

The ceremony will take place at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, at 11:30 a.m., in front of the Ovation Entertainment Complex, where the Award of Excellence Star honoring the Los Angeles Fire Department will be unveiled adjacent to the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Alongside LAFD Chief Jamie Moore, other LAFD members, Taiwo, her family, teacher, and many local leaders will attend the celebration.

A generous grant from The Walt Disney Company made the ceremony possible, ensuring the LAFD’s heroism is celebrated on a stage worthy of their service.

"Disney is proud to honor the remarkable courage of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which bravely responded on the frontlines of the devastating fires earlier this year," said Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company. "Los Angeles has been home to Disney since its founding more than a century ago, and since the moment this disaster hit, we have been committed to helping our community recover and rebuild.”

Thanks to the generosity of Delta Air Lines, the student, her family, and the teacher, Jennifer Marganski, who encouraged the assignment, will travel to Los Angeles to witness the unveiling. The W Hollywood Hotel will graciously host the visiting guests, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and community that defines this event.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has awarded fewer than 10 Awards of Excellence, which celebrate organizations or corporations for their achievements that have positively impacted Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Previous recipients have included the Los Angeles Times, Variety, LA Dodgers and Los Angeles Police Department Fallen Officers.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a local business organization that promotes the business, cultural, and civic wellbeing of Hollywood. Founded in 1921, it is known for its role in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Sign. The Chamber connects businesses with decision-makers and resources, advocates for its members, and organizes events to enhance the community’s economic growth and cultural experience.

Note: The Award of Excellence is a distinct honor presented by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Community Foundation. While it takes the form of a star and is celebrated alongside the Walk of Fame, it is separate and distinct from the official Walk of Fame program.

