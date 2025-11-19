YWCA USA Names YWCA Greater Los Angeles CEO Lori Carmona to National Board

YWCA Greater Los Angeles logo Lori Carmona, CEO of YWCA Greater Los Angeles

Lori Carmona, who leads strategic initiatives to build equitable opportunities for all as CEO of YWCA Greater Los Angeles, was elected to the YWCA USA board.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YWCA USA has named Lori Carmona, CEO of YWCA Greater Los Angeles, to its national board of directors.

Carmona assumed leadership of YWCA Greater Los Angeles in November 2023, and leads the organization’s strategic initiatives to eliminate racism, empower women, and build equitable opportunities for all. She currently is guiding the organization toward a new five-year vision to establish YWCA Greater Los Angeles as the model movement that facilitates self-empowerment for women, families, and sexual assault and domestic violence survivors through holistic, comprehensive care, economic possibilities, and community connection.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lori as a dynamic leader to our Board,” Margaret Mitchell, CEO of YWCA USA, said. “Her vision and experience will be instrumental in pushing our national movement forward and deepening our impact in the communities we serve.”

Prior to joining YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Carmona served as CEO of AbilityFirst, an organization supporting people with intellectual disabilities. During her 19-year tenure, she profoundly changed the organization’s programmatic work to increase community-based opportunities, including eight campus-based College to Career programs; ExploreAbility programs in East LA, Inglewood, Long Beach and Pasadena; and PossAbility programs in South LA, Pasadena and Claremont. She also oversaw two successful capital campaigns totaling nearly $10M, tripled the organization’s endowment from $20M to $60M, restructured its large real estate portfolio, and completed a successful merger with FVO Solutions, Inc, a 50-year-old nonprofit with a similar mission — all while advancing and championing inclusive services focused on helping people.

Before her tenure at AbilityFirst, Carmona was the state director of the Southern California Chapter of the March of Dimes, where she led a complete turnaround for a significantly underperforming chapter and successfully implemented a successful merger of four area chapters (Southern California, Orange County, San Diego-Imperial and Inland Empire) into one.

A lifelong advocate for justice, inclusion and community impact, Carmona began her legacy of service as a teenager caring for infants and toddlers at a local daycare, sparking an appreciation for YWCA childcare staff today. Her early career included work with Easter Seals and American Heart Association.

YWCA USA is the national force behind a powerful network of over 190 Local Associations, advancing justice through advocacy, innovative programming, and direct support. YWCA USA’s Board of Directors plays a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the organization, supporting over 190 Local Associations serving over 1 million women, girls, and families.

“I’m honored to be named to the YWCA USA board, and to support its vital work with the experience I’ve gained from my leadership roles at YWCA Greater Los Angeles and other large nonprofits across California,” Carmona said.

Carmona holds a BA in communications from Washington State University and lives in Pasadena.

About YWCA Greater Los Angeles

YWCA Greater Los Angeles is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. For 135 years, the organization has been committed to transforming lives, building self-reliance and strengthening communities. Today, YWCA Greater Los Angeles provides direct services, empowerment programming, and advocacy to support marginalized individuals and families, especially women and girls of color, while working to challenge structural barriers to equity. Learn more at www.ywcagla.org.

About YWCA USA

YWCA USA is a powerful network of over 190 community-based grassroots organizations with the collective mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Through membership in World YWCA, we are also a proud part of a global women’s rights movement with the goal of engaging 100 million young women and girls to transform power structures to create justice, gender equality, and a world without violence and war by the year 2035.

YWCAs are on the ground in towns, cities, and counties across the United States, providing the services that women need most, from safety for domestic and sexual violence survivors to affordable housing and child care. Using our collective action at the local level, YWCA USA lifts women’s voices to impact social and policy change at the state and national levels. We believe that this unique combination of services, advocacy, and social change will lead to a world where ALL women, girls, and gender-diverse people, especially those of color, are free from racism and sexism, experience justice and equity, and are empowered to thrive. As a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) organization, YWCA USA is prohibited from endorsing or opposing candidates for elected office.

