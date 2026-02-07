Certify360.ai Scales to 100+ Professional Certifications Across Leading Tech Vendors

Certify360.ai exam preparation Now Offers Exam Prep for 100 Professional Certifications from AWS, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Snowflake, Salesforce & More

We are thrilled to celebrate this key milestone, reaching support for more than 100+ certs. This reflects our commitment to empowering learners to succeed in competitive job markets with confidence.”” — Raju Shreewastava, CEO of Certify360.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certify360.ai , the industry-leading certification exam preparation platform and a brand of Big Data Trunk , today announced a major milestone: it now supports exam preparation for over 100 professional certifications spanning the world’s most in-demand technology vendors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Cisco, Oracle, Snowflake, Salesforce, ServiceNow and numerous other top certification providers. This achievement reinforces Certify360.ai’s mission to help professionals systematically advance their careers through targeted learning and exam success.Built on cutting-edge AI technology, Certify360.ai delivers personalized study plans, adaptive learning paths, real-time performance insights, topic-based quizzes, and full-length mock exams tailored to individual learner profiles. The platform’s expansive exam library includes widely recognized credentials such as AWS Solutions Architect, Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, Google Cloud Professional certifications, SnowPro Core, Cisco DevNet, CompTIA Security+ and many more — now totaling 100+ supported tracks.***Delivering Career-Ready Skills Through AI-Driven Learning***Originally launched as a web-based platform in 2025, Certify360.ai has rapidly expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of certification paths across cloud, networking, security, data, AI, project management, and more. The platform’s intelligent algorithms continuously evaluate user performance to identify knowledge gaps, recommend focused study modules, and offer practice opportunities designed to build competence and confidence before exam day.Certify360.ai’s exam catalog covers major certifications such as:• AWS Cloud & Specialty Exams – including Solutions Architect, AI Practitioner, and Machine Learning Engineer.• Microsoft Azure Certifications – from Fundamentals to Expert and role-based tracks.• Google Cloud Professional Certifications – including Cloud Architect and Data Engineer.• Cybersecurity and IT Credentials – such as CompTIA Security+, CEH, and CISSP-related prep.• Specialty & Agile Credentials – including SnowPro, SAP, Oracle, Agile, and program management tracks.• Other Certifications like Salesforce, Cisco, and many moreCheck out all the exams supported at https://certify360.ai/exams/ ***Future Plans***Certify360.ai aims to expand its offerings to cover a broader range of professional certifications, including non-IT certifications, and introduce advanced AI features. With growing demand for AI-driven education solutions, Certify360.ai is poised to become a leader in the EdTech industry.*** Who Can Benefit from Certify360.ai?***• Students & Professionals: Those preparing for IT certifications (AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft, etc.), business certifications (PMP, Six Sigma), healthcare exams, and more.• Corporate Training Teams: Companies can utilize Certify360.ai to upskill employees and improve certification pass rates through data-driven learning insights.• Educational Institutions: Colleges and training centers can integrate the platform to enhance their certification prep programs.A Competitive Edge in Certification SuccessUnlike traditional exam prep solutions, Certify360.ai stands out with its adaptive AI engine, real-time analytics, and interactive learning model. The platform’s ability to simulate real exam scenarios while providing instant feedback sets it apart from competitors. Early adopters have reported a 60% improvement in study efficiency and higher certification pass rates within just weeks of use.Mobile and On-The-Go Learning With Android AppTo further enhance accessibility, Certify360.ai also recently launched its Android app, bringing the full suite of exam prep capabilities to mobile devices. Learners can engage with personalized study plans, practice quizzes, and timed mock exams anytime, turning short breaks, commutes, or spare moments into productive preparation time.Download Certify360 on Google PlayThe app is suitable for those preparing for IT certifications (AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, CompTIA, etc.), business credentials (PMP, Six Sigma), healthcare exams, and more.***Get Started Today! ***Certify360.ai is now live and available for learners worldwide. Whether you're a student aimingfor a top certification or a professional looking to enhance their career, Certify360.ai offers thesmartest way to prepare.Visit https://certify360.ai/ to start your AI-driven exam preparation today!*** About Certify360.ai ****Certify360.ai is a next-generation AI-powered exam preparation platform that leverages artificialintelligence to provide a personalized and effective learning experience. With a focus on adaptivelearning, AI-generated practice questions, and real-time analytics, Certify360.ai helps learnersmaster certification exams faster and more efficiently. Certify360 is a brand of Big Data Trunk Company.***About Big Data Trunk ***Big Data Trunk is a premier provider of instructor-led training services specializing in big data, AI,cloud computing, and data science. With a strong focus on hands-on learning, Big Data Trunkequips professionals and organizations with the technical expertise needed to excel in today'sdata-driven world. Their expert trainers deliver customized, industry-relevant courses, ensuringlearners gain both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Through strategiccollaborations like the partnership with Certify360.ai, Big Data Trunk enhances the end-to-endlearning experience, bridging the gap between AI-driven self-paced learning and interactiveinstructor-led sessions.***Offerings from Big Data Trunk***• Instructor Lead Trainings - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • UpSkilling and Reskilling Bootcamps - https://bigdatatrunk.com/bootcamp-as-a-service-baas/ • eLearning Offering - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • Customizable Bootcamps (Bootcamp as a Service) and training• Public training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/public-training/ • FREE training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/free-training/ For media inquiries, partnerships, or demo requests, contact:Raju ShreewastavaPR & Communications, Certify360.aiEmail: support@certify360.ai

Ready to prepare smarter—not harder? Certify360 ai Your AI Prep

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.