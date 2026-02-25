Academy360.ai Launches Slice Learning for the Fast-Changing World of AI and Technology

A new learning platform from BigDataTrunk introduces Slice Learning—context-rich, role-based learning built for speed, relevance, and real-world impact.

The problem isn’t access to content—it’s relevance and timing. Slice Learning delivers exactly what professionals need, when they need it, without overwhelming them.” — Aparna Bulusu, Head of OnDemand Training

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the pace of technological change continues to accelerate, traditional training models are increasingly failing to keep professionals relevant. Today, Academy360.ai , a new learning platform from BigDataTrunk, officially launches with a bold new approach called Slice Learning—designed to help individuals and enterprises continuously “keep up” in a fast-changing world.Academy360.ai addresses a growing challenge faced by professionals and organizations alike: knowledge decay. With AI tools, platforms, and workflows evolving every few months, long-form courses and static certifications often become outdated before learners can apply them. Slice Learning rethinks how learning is structured, delivered, and consumed.***From Microlearning to Slice Learning***While microlearning focuses on short, bite-sized content—often isolated videos or lessons—Slice Learning goes further. It delivers complete, contextual learning slices that combine concepts, real-world use cases, tools, and decision-making frameworks into a single, consumable unit.Unlike traditional microlearning, which can feel fragmented, Slice Learning is:• Outcome-driven, not just content-driven• Contextual, grounded in real business and role-specific scenarios• Continuously updated, reflecting rapid changes in AI and technology• Stackable, allowing learners to build depth without committing to long coursesEach learning slice is designed to answer a critical question professionals face today: What do I need to know right now to make better decisions and stay relevant?***Built for the Reality of Today’s Workforce***Academy360.ai is purpose-built for professionals navigating AI adoption, data transformation, and emerging technologies across industries. The platform enables learners to:• Learn in minutes, not weeks• Apply knowledge immediately at work• Continuously reskill without disrupting productivity• Stay aligned with real-world tools such as AI copilots, analytics platforms, and modern workflowsFor organizations, Slice Learning offers a scalable way to upskill teams without the friction of traditional training programs, enabling faster adoption and higher ROI on learning investments.***A Natural Evolution of BigDataTrunk’s Mission***BigDataTrunk has spent years working with enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, and professionals globally to deliver high-impact training in data, AI, and emerging technologies. Academy360.ai represents the next evolution of that mission—bringing enterprise-grade expertise into a modern, flexible learning experience.***Keeping Up in a Fast-Changing World***As AI reshapes roles across engineering, analytics, business, and leadership, the ability to continuously learn is no longer optional. Academy360.ai’s Slice Learning model is designed to meet this moment—helping individuals and organizations stay ahead, not catch up.Academy360.ai is now live and onboarding learners globally.****About Academy360.ai****Academy360.ai is a modern learning platform built to help professionals keep up in a fast-changing world. Powered by Slice Learning, it delivers contextual, role-based learning experiences focused on real-world application across AI, data, and emerging technologies.Visit https://Academy360.ai/ to start Slice Learning***About Big Data Trunk ***Big Data Trunk is a premier provider of instructor-led training services specializing in big data, AI,cloud computing, and data science. With a strong focus on hands-on learning, Big Data Trunkequips professionals and organizations with the technical expertise needed to excel in today'sdata-driven world. Their expert trainers deliver customized, industry-relevant courses, ensuringlearners gain both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Through strategiccollaborations like the partnership with Certify360 .ai, Big Data Trunk enhances the end-to-endlearning experience, bridging the gap between AI-driven self-paced learning and interactiveinstructor-led sessions.***Offerings from Big Data Trunk***• Instructor Lead Trainings - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • UpSkilling and Reskilling Bootcamps - https://bigdatatrunk.com/bootcamp-as-a-service-baas/ • eLearning Offering - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • Customizable Bootcamps (Bootcamp as a Service) and training• Public training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/public-training/ • FREE training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/free-training/ *** About Certify360.ai ****Certify360.ai is a next-generation AI-powered exam preparation platform that leverages artificial intelligence to deliver a personalized, effective learning experience. With a focus on adaptive learning, AI-generated practice questions, and real-time analytics, Certify360.ai helps learners master certification exams faster and more efficiently.Visit https://certify360.ai/ to start your AI-driven exam preparation today!*** End-to-End to Offering****With BigDataTrunk delivering enterprise-grade training, Certify360 enabling certification success, and Academy360.ai powering continuous Slice Learning, professionals and organizations gain a seamless path from learning to validation to on-the-job impact.For media inquiries, partnerships, or demo requests, contact:Raju ShreewastavaPR & Communications, Certify360.aiEmail: support@certify360.ai

