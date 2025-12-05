Certify360.ai Launches Android App to Deliver AI-Powered Certification Exam Prep On-the-Go

AI-powered platform Certify360.ai with new App offers personalized study plans, real-time analytics, and mock exams to revolutionize certification exam prep

Learners told us they wanted the full Certify360.ai experience on the go. With our Android app, we’re making preparation more accessible and more aligned with how people live their lives today.” — Raju Shreewastava, CEO of Certify360.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certify360.ai , the AI-driven learning platform transforming how professionals prepare for certifications, today announces the launch of its Android app, bringing personalized, data-driven exam preparation to mobile devices. Available now on the Google Play Store, the app extends Certify360.ai’s offerings, enabling learners to study whenever and wherever.An Exam Prep Platform, Now in Your PocketOriginally launched as a web-based AI platform in March 2025, Certify360.ai has been helping students, professionals, and corporate training teams prepare more effectively for certification exams. The platform uses machine learning to identify knowledge gaps, generate personalized study plans, provide expert-curated content, offer timed mock exams, and deliver real-time performance analytics.With the new Android app, all those capabilities are now optimized for mobile use. Key mobile features include:Adaptive Learning Paths On-the-Go: The app analyzes individual strengths and weaknesses and produces customized study plans, just like the web version.Practice & Mock Exams Anywhere: Users can take topic-based quizzes or full, timed mock exams from their Android devices.High-Quality, Curated Study Content: Video tutorials, expert articles, whitepapers, interactive modules—all aligned with certification syllabi.Progress Tracking & Motivation: Detailed performance reports, badges, milestones, and community features to keep learners engaged.***Why the Android Launch Matters ***In today’s fast-moving professional world, many learners need flexibility. By introducing the Android app, Certify360.ai ensures:Accessibility: For learners without regular desktop / laptop access, or those who travel frequently.Convenience: Study breaks, commutes, or any spare moments can be used productively.Consistency: Seamless syncing across devices—progress on mobile reflects on web platform and vice versa.***What’s Next & Vision ***Certify360.ai continues its mission to redefine exam preparation through AI. The Android release is the latest step in expanding access. Future updates are expected to include offline study options, push notifications for study reminders, enriched analytics dashboards, and support for more certification tracks.***Availability ***The Certify360 Android app is available today on the Google Play Store. Visit the following link to download:Download Certify360 on Google Play Google PlayThe app is suitable for those preparing for IT certifications (AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, CompTIA, etc.), business credentials (PMP, Six Sigma), healthcare exams, and more.***Get Started Today! ***Certify360.ai is now live and available for learners worldwide. Whether you're a student aimingfor a top certification or a professional looking to enhance your career, Certify360.ai offers thesmartest way to prepare.Visit https://certify360.ai/ to start your AI-driven exam preparation today!*** About Certify360.ai ****Certify360.ai is a next-generation AI-powered exam preparation platform that leverages artificialintelligence to provide a personalized and effective learning experience. With a focus on adaptivelearning, AI-generated practice questions, and real-time analytics, Certify360.ai helps learnersmaster certification exams faster and more efficiently. Certify360 is a brand of Big Data Trunk Company.***About Big Data Trunk ***Big Data Trunk is a premier provider of instructor-led training services specializing in big data, AI,cloud computing, and data science. With a strong focus on hands-on learning, Big Data Trunkequips professionals and organizations with the technical expertise needed to excel in today'sdata-driven world. Their expert trainers deliver customized, industry-relevant courses, ensuringlearners gain both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Through strategiccollaborations like the partnership with Certify360.ai, Big Data Trunk enhances the end-to-endlearning experience, bridging the gap between AI-driven self-paced learning and interactiveinstructor-led sessions.***Offerings from Big Data Trunk***• Instructor Lead Trainings - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • UpSkilling and Reskilling Bootcamps - https://bigdatatrunk.com/bootcamp-as-a-service-baas/ • eLearning Offering - https://bigdatatrunk.com/course-category/all/ • Customizable Bootcamps (Bootcamp as a Service) and training• Public training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/public-training/ • FREE training - https://bigdatatrunk.com/free-training/ For media inquiries, partnerships, or demo requests, contact:Raju ShreewastavaPR & Communications, Certify360.aiEmail: support@certify360.ai

