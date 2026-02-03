Remote Work Is No Longer a Perk - It Is an Expectation, New Survey Finds

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global survey of remote professionals shows that remote work has moved beyond preference and into expectation, signaling a lasting shift in how people evaluate jobs and long-term career paths.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely , the world’s largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, remote work is now deeply embedded in workers’ lives. Nearly 70 percent of respondents report having worked remotely for more than a year, with many indicating multiple years of remote-first experience.The data suggests this shift is not temporary. When asked about the future of remote work, 55 percent of respondents believe remote opportunities will grow significantly over the next five years, while an additional 26 percent expect remote work to remain stable. Together, this points to a workforce that views remote work as a permanent and defining feature of modern employment.Worker expectations around location flexibility are also becoming more firm. Just over 31 percent of respondents said they would not return to an office at all, even if required. For these professionals, remote work is no longer a negotiable benefit but a baseline condition for continued employment.For many respondents, remote work is closely tied to quality of life and long-term sustainability. Flexibility, autonomy, and control over daily schedules were repeatedly associated with lower stress, better balance, and the ability to integrate work with personal priorities. These factors now play a central role in how workers assess new opportunities.The findings carry important implications for employers navigating a global talent market. As remote work becomes an expectation rather than an incentive, roles that lack flexibility may struggle to attract experienced professionals who have already adapted to remote-first work. Job seekers are increasingly filtering opportunities based on whether remote work is supported, trusted, and built into company culture.About We Work RemotelyFounded over a decade ago, We Work Remotely is the world’s largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. The platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while supporting employers in reaching qualified talent across borders.As remote work continues to mature, the survey findings point to a clear conclusion: remote work is no longer an optional perk. For many workers worldwide, it is now the standard they expect from modern work.

