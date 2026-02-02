Saskatchewan Introduces Continuing Supports for Early Literacy

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2026

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving children's reading skills, the Government of Saskatchewan has awarded a contract to Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) Professional Learning to offer literacy instruction training for Kindergarten to Grade 3 teachers.

The Evidence Based Foundations for Literacy Instruction program will provide three days of professional development for teachers with the goal of increasing early reading achievement levels for students.

"Student reading proficiency by the end of Grade 3 is one of the strongest predictors of future academic success and high school graduation," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are pleased to partner with the STF Professional Learning to provide high-quality reading instruction for educators, designed by Saskatchewan teachers, to help ensure that Saskatchewan's youngest learners develop the foundational reading skills they need for lifelong success."

STF Professional Learning develops and delivers professional learning opportunities and resources for Saskatchewan teachers. The program will be available in English and French and will assist in embedding literacy instruction in daily teaching routines.

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan on this pilot program," Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation President Samantha Becotte said. "This investment in evidence based literacy instruction demonstrates a shared commitment to supporting teachers and setting our youngest learners up for success. By offering high-quality professional learning created for Saskatchewan teachers by Saskatchewan teachers, we are building on the strong expertise already in our classrooms and providing opportunities to deepen literacy practices across the province."

The 2025 Speech from the Throne highlighted the Government of Saskatchewan's focus on improving Kindergarten to Grade 3 reading outcomes and $2 million has been allocated in 2025-26 to support ministry initiatives to increase reading skills in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

In addition to the training to be delivered by STF Professional Learning, the Ministry of Education is providing school divisions and First Nations education authorities with provincially approved literacy screening tools and resources for the 2026-27 school year. These tools will help identify students who require additional support so appropriate interventions can be put in place. Screening students in the early years provides essential information to educators, schools, parents and government about student learning needs.

-30-

For more information, contact: