Company Fined for Worker Injury
CANADA, February 11 - Released on February 11, 2026
On December 18, 2025, Triple 7 Excavating Ltd. pleaded guilty in North Battleford Provincial Court to two violations of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.
The company was charged with contravening subsection 2-2(1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to give notice to the division as soon as reasonably possible of an incident at a place of employment that required a worker to be admitted to a hospital as an in-patient for a period of 72 hours or more). They also contravened subsection 17-7(1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that if a worker is present in a trench that is more than 1.2 meters deep, the worker is protected from cave-ins or sliding material). One additional charge was stayed.
As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $41,500, along with a victim fine surcharge of $16,600, for a total amount of $58,100.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 28, 2022, near the rural municipality of Parkdale, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured when a trench collapsed.
The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.
