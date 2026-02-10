Sixteen New Addictions Treatment Spaces Open in Regina

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing more access to addictions services by funding 16 new second-stage sober living treatment spaces in Regina.

The $863,000 in annual funding to Pine Lodge Addiction Recovery supports sober living treatment provided to adults in a supportive, substance-free environment. It aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions commitment to provide 500 treatment spaces by 2028.

"Sober living treatment is an important part of addictions recovery," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "These new spaces will enable more individuals struggling with addictions to access the care they need and to live healthier, safer lives in recovery."

Sober living spaces are for people who have completed initial treatment and are continuing their recovery journey. Treatment focuses on preventing relapse through counselling and connection to community and culture.

"The addition of 16 new post-treatment beds expands program capacity and supports a smoother transition for participants moving from intensive treatment into stable, recovery-focused housing," Pine Lodge Executive Director Andrew Love said. "This expansion places a strong emphasis on structured day programming and vocational opportunities. By increasing capacity, the program strengthens continuity of care and provides staff with greater flexibility to deliver individualized supports, relapse-prevention services, and planning for successful reintegration into the community."

The additional sober living spaces are located at two homes separate from the main Pine Lodge facility. Services are available to all Saskatchewan residents.

Pine Lodge was selected after a Request for Service for second-stage sober living spaces was issued to pre-qualified suppliers of a competitive Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ). The RFSQ was initiated by the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and SaskBuilds and Procurement seeking addictions treatment services. The agreement to provide service is between the SHA and Pine Lodge.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is pleased to continue its partnership with Pine Lodge," Saskatchewan Health Authority, Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Services, Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said. "Post-treatment housing plays a critical role in helping people safely transition back into their communities while building the supports and skills needed for long-term recovery."

Intake for 10 second-stage sober living spaces started February 1, while intake for the remaining six spaces will begin in March.

To date, 297 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

16 second-stage sober living spaces at Pine Lodge in Regina;

17 inpatient spaces at the Carter House Family Treatment Centre in Saskatoon;

40 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Saskatoon;

60 inpatient spaces at Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden;

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient and five (5) withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive out-patient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget invests a record $623 million in mental health and addictions support and services. This is the largest investment in the province's history for mental health and addictions supports.

