Celebrating 80 Years of Saskatchewan Air Ambulance

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2026

This February, Saskatchewan Air Ambulance (SAA) celebrates 80 years of service, marking eight decades of providing critical care air transport for the people of Saskatchewan.

SAA is the oldest formally organized, non-military air medical transport program in North America, serving Saskatchewan since 1946. Since the first flight, which took off from the base in Regina and flew to Liberty, Saskatchewan, SAA has transported nearly 78,500 people. The service now operates out of its base at the Saskatoon airport, dispatching crews to communities across the province.

"For 80 years, Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has been a lifeline, overcoming distance and connecting the people of Saskatchewan to the expert care they need when it matters most," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "SAA continues to be a key component of provincial medical services today, ready to respond to emergent transportation requests across Saskatchewan."

“Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has been an essential part of our provincial health care system benefitting many families over the years, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the outstanding medical teams who continue deliver safe critical care and timely transport to patients across the province no matter when or where they need it.”

"Saskatchewan Air Ambulance is a critical partner in ensuring patients receive rapid, lifesaving care," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "This anniversary recognizes the many lives saved over eight decades and the essential role SAA plays in transporting patients to receive the care they need, no matter where they live in the province."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the Ministry of Health provide emergency medical transport for residents of Saskatchewan, including those in remote and northern communities.

SAA operates four medically equipped airplanes, with services available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, completing about 1,500 patient transfers annually. Flights are staffed by specially trained air medical crews that include critical care flight nurses and critical care paramedics.

The dedication of aircraft maintenance engineers, pilots, and medical staff, united as one team, reflects decades of valued service to the people of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: