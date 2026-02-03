Accelecom Selected by Cargo Loop as Georgia Network Partner

Partnering with Accelecom is a critical step in our ongoing effort to leverage emerging technologies and provide our clients a differentiated and superior customer experience.” — Andrius Varanauskas, Terminal Manager of Cargo Loop

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , announced today that it has been chosen by Cargo Loop , a global logistics expert based in Savannah, Georgia, to serve as its exclusive, strategic network provider for their sites in Georgia."We are excited to bring our cutting-edge network solutions to Cargo Loop, " said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "The IT transformation underway within the Logistics space and the Greater Savannah area is taking place at an unprecedented pace, requiring hyper-secure, scalable, and reliable solutions."Andrius Varanauskas, Terminal Manager of Cargo Loop, reinforced the strategic importance of this relationship. “Partnering with Accelecom is a critical step in our ongoing effort to leverage emerging technologies and provide our clients a differentiated and superior customer experience.”This collaboration underscores Accelecom’s ongoing dedication to expanding its footprint and delivering innovative connectivity solutions tailored for enterprises across rural Georgia.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

